“Power Of Unity 2026” Exercise Concluded (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Closing ceremony was held to mark the conclusion of the exercise, during which the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan were performed accompanied by a military band.
Addressing the ceremony, the speakers noted that the exercise, which involved military personnel from 3 countries as participants and 9 countries as observers, contributed to the exchange of experience among service members, the enhancement of combat readiness, and the expansion of friendly relations.
It was noted that, while carrying out activities adapted to
challenging terrain and realistic combat conditions, the military
personnel demonstrated a high level of professionalism, tactical
competence, and coordinated action. Throughout the exercise, the
service members successfully fulfilled the tasks assigned to
them.
Following the speeches, gifts were presented to the distinguished military personnel.
The participating military personnel then conducted a ceremonial march-past in front of the grandstand.
The ceremony concluded with performances by the creative ensemble of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment