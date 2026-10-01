New Canadian Centre For Space Isotopes Explores Canada's Role Powering Future Space Missions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centre to research made-in-Canada isotopes and advance partnerships between energy and space sectors

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As humanity explores beyond Earth, long-lasting, reliable power is essential. For half a century, mission partners have depended on space isotopes to power spacecraft throughout the solar system and beyond. But the global supply of the isotopes needed for future missions is critically low.

Fortunately, Canada has the leadership, technology and expertise to meet the demand.

This week in Toronto, the Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) launched the Canadian Centre for Space Isotopes-the leading voice for advancing Canada's space isotope sector. Building on the country's longstanding leadership in medical isotope production, the Centre will extend that same expertise into the space sector, driving research, policy and industry collaboration through 2030-aligned with Canada's commitment to double its isotope production.

Canada's role in space innovation and exploration is growing. According to the Canadian Space Agency, the industry contributed $3.8 billion to federal GDP in 2024-up 14 percent since 2019-supporting more than 28,000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada.

In his keynote address to kick off the event, Colonel Chris Hadfield asserted the need for Canada's continued leadership in space exploration, drawing on his experience as the first Canadian Commander of the International Space Station:“The exploration and utilisation of space are rapidly growing, and reliable, long-term power sources are key for many missions. I am excited and proud that Canada is using our raw materials and skilled engineering know-how to lead the world.”

Radioisotope power systems play a critical role in space exploration. These systems generate electricity by converting the heat released from the natural decay of isotopes into a reliable source of power for probes, rovers and more. As global demand for these systems grows alongside the pace of space exploration, Canada is well positioned to carve out this niche where it can become a leader, positioning itself as a trusted partner on the world stage.

“By convening specialists from the nuclear sector, the space industry and the broader research community, the Centre will advance policy-focused research and help cultivate the partnerships required to strengthen Canada's role as a leader powering space exploration,” said Jessica Linthorne, NII President and CEO and Centre Steering Committee Co-chair.

With an upcoming report that will explore the opportunity to make a Canada a leader in space isotopes-to be released in early 2027-the Centre's expert panel brings a wealth of leadership, experience and advocacy in the space and energy sectors. Read the full list of experts on the NII website.

Quotes:

“The launch of the Canadian Centre for Space Isotopes shows just how Canadian innovators are leading by leveraging our nuclear energy expertise to explore new opportunities in energy and space. Canada and our world-class nuclear sector are well positioned meet the global demand for these technologies, all while creating good Canadian jobs, strengthening our economy and showcasing Canadian ingenuity on the world stage.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources



“Canada's leadership in isotope innovation is opening new opportunities in the space sector. The launch of the Canadian Centre for Space Isotopes reflects the strength of Canada's space industry and the expertise across our research community. Congratulations to the Nuclear Innovation Institute on this contribution to Canada's broader space ecosystem.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions



“Ontario is a global leader in medical isotope production, with a plan to double production by 2030. This new Centre builds on Canada's leadership in space and nuclear energy, as we already have the proven technology, workforce, and ingenuity to support the next generation of space exploration. We are reaching new frontiers as Canada continues its leadership in space through isotope innovation, generating power to fuel future exploration well beyond Mars.”

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines



“As demand for isotopes grows across the space sector, Ontario stands ready to leverage its expertise in medical isotope production and strengthen the global supply chain. We congratulate the Nuclear Innovation Institute on this latest milestone and look forward to seeing the Canadian Centre for Space Exploration contribute to a new era of discovery while unlocking job-creating opportunities for our world-class workers.”

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade



“From the Canadarm to Jeremy Hansen's historic lunar flyby aboard Artemis II, Canada has always punched above its weight in space. And that same ingenuity has also made us a world leader in medical isotope production. The Canadian Centre for Space Isotopes exists to find out what becomes possible when those two strengths meet.”

James Scongack, NII Board Chair and Canadian Centre for Space Isotopes Steering Committee Co-chair



Learn more about the mission at isotopesforspace.ca.

About the Nuclear Innovation Institute

The Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) is Canada's premier research institute for the clean energy sector. A member-based not-for-profit organization, NII has a unique role driving sector transformation, skill development and an innovative nuclear voice. NII's vision is a Canadian landscape that celebrates an innovative nuclear industry as an integral part of the clean energy future.

Learn more at nii.ca and join the conversation on LinkedIn (Nuclear Innovation Institute ), Instagram (@niiatwork ), and Facebook (@OntarioNII ).

For more information, please contact:

Dana Van Allen

Director of Communications

Nuclear Innovation Institute

519-706-0700

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



