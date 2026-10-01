As Gen Z Turns Toward Faith, THINQ Summit Marks 20 Years Of Tackling Hot-Button Topics In A Polarized Culture

THINQ Summit 2026 - 20th Anniversary Event

1,600+ leaders, most of them Gen Z and millennials, gather in Nashville to engage today's cultural issues, from AI and Israel to psychedelics and disability.

- Gabe Lyons, Founder of THINQ Media

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As new data shows Gen Z is more likely than prior generations to describe itself as religious, THINQ Media marks its 20th year at the annual THINQ Summit, which runs Thursday through Saturday. More than 1,600 leaders across all generations will hear from premier thought leaders on the questions shaping culture, and Gen Z and millennials make up the majority of attendees. Keynotes take place at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, with experiences held across the city.

At THINQ's first gathering two decades ago, founder Gabe Lyons and Barna Group's David Kinnaman released "unChristian," documenting how a younger generation saw Christians as judgmental, hypocritical, and too political. This year, Kinnaman returns with "Is Jesus En Vogue?" drawing on new research into how the Christian faith is finding renewed interest.

“Twenty years ago, many young people had written off the Christian faith,” Lyons said.“Today, we're seeing a generation willing to give it a second look. That was always our hope for THINQ.”

In an era when many Americans avoid conversations with people who see the world differently, THINQ Summit brings multiple perspectives to the same stage. Attendees will hear the case for and against artificial intelligence in faith formation in "How AI Helps Discipleship" (James Poulter) and "How AI Harms Discipleship" (Dave Clayton). At Debate Night, "How Should Christians View Israel?" will explore the relationship between biblical Israel, the Jewish people, and the modern State of Israel, helping attendees think more clearly about a complex issue.

"It's much harder today to bring together people with different views, because we see one another in such polarizing terms," Lyons said. "But it's essential we make the effort, because the church is looking for ways to navigate current culture more than ever."

The Summit, hosted by Gabe and Rebekah Lyons, features 30+ main stage talks, delivered in THINQ's 9- or 18-minute format tackling issues rarely discussed from the pulpit. Sessions include:

.“Leading Through the Collapse,” Gabe Lyons, THINQ Media

.“The Hidden Life of a Creator,” Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen

.“Forgiveness in an Outrage Culture,” Dr. Amy Orr-Ewing, Author & Theologian

.“Countering Assisted Suicide (MAID),” Kelsi Sheren, Canadian Combat Veteran

.“When Healing Is Delayed,” Jonathan Pokluda, Harris Creek Baptist Church

.“The Gift of Disability,” Shelbi Shutt, Church of the City New York

.“The Risk of Psychedelics,” Christa Black Singh, Author & Singer/Songwriter

.“The Rise of Sports Gambling Addiction,” Anthony B. Bradley, Acton Institute

Attendees will also see an advance screening of "The Chosen" Season 6, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Past THINQ speakers include Malcolm Gladwell, David Brooks, psychoanalyst Erica Komisar, journalist Soledad O'Brien, Jonathan Haidt, Rick Warren, actor Tony Hale, Lecrae, and the late Tim Keller and Chuck Colson.

Beyond its annual Summit, THINQ launched a nationwide initiative this summer: THINQ Dinners, which invited Americans to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary by hosting Jeffersonian-style gatherings inspired by the dinners Thomas Jefferson held to discuss the ideas of his day. Each dinner centered on a THINQ Talk and guided discussion on the nation's history, culture, and shared future.

Talks from THINQ Summit will be released after the event. Learn more at .

About THINQ Media

THINQ Media (formerly Q Ideas) is a nonprofit that helps Christians across all generations think well about today's cultural issues by creating conversations that lead to wisdom. Its approach is reflected in its name: Theology, History, Inquiry, Nuance, and Questions. The THINQ Assessment helps people discover how they naturally think, learn, and grow in their faith.

Press Inquiries:

Aaron Tesauro

THINQ Media

+1 530-255-4650

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As Gen Z Turns Toward Faith, THINQ Summit Marks 20 Years of Tackling Hot-Button Topics in a Polarized Culture News Provided By THINQ Media October 01, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, Religion



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