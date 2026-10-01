North Idaho's First Indoor Nerf Battle Arena, Blast Zone, Celebrates Grand Opening Oct. 3

Blast Zone, North Idaho's First Indoor Nerf Battle Arena, Opens Oct. 3

Community invited to free arena battles and giveaways during Saturday's Open House

- Will Bennett, Blast Zone Owner and Head CoachSANDPOINT, ID, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandpoint families looking for active, year-round indoor entertainment have a new destination to celebrate. Blast Zone, North Idaho's first indoor Nerf battle arena, officially marks its opening with a community-wide Grand Opening Open House this Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.Located in Kootenai at 31827 Highway 200, Suite 3, the venue offers structured, coach-led Nerf battles and private birthday party packages. Outfitted with UV blacklight illumination, the arena delivers an immersive, glow-in-the-dark battlefield experience that combines exciting play for kids with nostalgic millennial energy for adults.According to the Physical Activity Alliance United States Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth, only 21% of youth aged 6–17 reach the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity-a figure that drops to 15% for teenagers. In North Idaho, where long, dark winters limit outdoor play for nearly half the year, meeting movement goals is especially challenging.A passion for getting kids to move through play inspired the vision for Blast Zone. By combining tactical game modes with full-body movement, the arena provides a vibrant, indoor space where locals can stay active and connected year-round.“We opened Blast Zone to give Sandpoint families another space to play where physical activity, sportsmanship, and strategy come together,” said owner and head coach Will Bennett.“There is a growing need for fun indoor recreation in our area-especially during the colder months. We wanted to build a place where kids, and kids at heart, can step away from screens, burn off energy, and build confidence through team Nerf battles.”North Idaho continues to grow as a hub for family-friendly, year-round recreation. Blast Zone builds on this momentum by expanding local indoor leisure options, mirroring a national rise in low-barrier, active-play family entertainment centers.“We are happy to welcome Blast Zone to Kootenai," said Kootenai Mayor David Sundquist. "Providing active, family-friendly recreation for our youth is a wonderful addition to our local business community, and we look forward to seeing local families gather and connect here.”The Grand Opening Open House this Saturday, October 3, will feature:- Free Arena Battles: Running every 30 minutes (at the top and bottom of the hour) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to bring their family and friends and squad up.- All Gear Provided: Premium blasters, protective eyewear, and ammo are provided for all participants.- Facility Tours: Drop-in guests can tour the battlefield and party zone.- Grand Opening Giveaway: Attendees can enter to win a free Nerf Birthday Party or one of two free Battles (winners announced Monday).- Event-Exclusive Booking Promo: Guests who book a future event while onsite during Saturday's Open House receive $20 off their booking.Following the Open House, Blast Zone will open for private battles and birthday bookings 7 days a week. To view session availability and book an event, visit and follow @blastzonesandpoint on social media.ABOUT BLAST ZONEBlast Zone is North Idaho's first indoor Nerf battle arena and family party venue, located in Sandpoint, ID. Designed for action-packed fun, active play, and sportsmanship, Blast Zone offers coach-led arena battles, custom target games, and private birthday party packages for players of all ages. Blast Zone provides all blasters, safety gear, and structured game modes to deliver a safe, engaging, and unforgettable community experience. For more information or to book an event, visit or follow @blastzonesandpoint on social media.

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North Idaho's First Indoor Nerf Battle Arena, Blast Zone, Celebrates Grand Opening Oct. 3 News Provided By Blast Zone October 01, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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