Pilgrim Outreach Ministries International Announces New Suicide-Prevention Resource By James Langston

James Langston's new book combines research-informed suicide-prevention principles, practical crisis guidance, compassionate support, professional-care resources, and Christian hope for people in crisis and those who love them.

A research-informed suicide-prevention resource combining crisis guidance, compassionate support, professional care principles and Christian hope.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a son, daughter, spouse, friend or veteran says,“I don't want to live anymore,” the people who love them suddenly face a frightening question:

What do I do now?

That question is at the heart of James Langston's new book, You're Hurting. I Understand. But Suicide Is Not the Answer: Hope, Healing, and the God Who Never Stopped Loving You.

Available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions, the nearly 400-page book is more than an inspirational Christian discussion of suicide. It is a research-informed resource designed to help readers understand suicidal crisis, recognize warning signs, respond appropriately, develop a personal safety plan, seek professional assistance, and support recovery.

Because suicide can involve life-and-death circumstances, Langston developed the book with reference to contemporary suicide-prevention principles reflected in the 2024 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, CDC suicide-prevention guidance, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Suicide Safety Policy, and safety-planning principles associated with the Stanley-Brown Safety Planning Intervention and Department of Veterans Affairs resources.

These approaches emphasize taking suicidal thoughts seriously, listening without condemnation, connecting people with qualified care, collaborative safety planning, reducing access to lethal means during periods of elevated risk, strengthening support systems and following up after a crisis.

The book is not intended to replace professional education, diagnosis, therapy or medical treatment. Instead, it seeks to build a bridge between the person who is hurting, the people who love them and the professional resources that may help save a life.

“Sometimes a person doesn't really want to die,” Langston said.“They desperately want the pain to stop, and they can no longer see another way for that to happen. Before we lecture or condemn them, sometimes we need to pull up a chair and listen.”

The book addresses depression, trauma, grief, PTSD, loneliness, suicidal thinking, treatment, crisis intervention, pastoral care and recovery. Practical sections include guidance for helping someone in crisis, recovery after a suicide attempt, support after suicide loss, crisis resources, Scriptures and prayers, and a Personal Safety Plan.

Langston also challenges the idea that Christians must choose between faith and professional mental-health treatment.

“Prayer and professional help do not have to stand on opposite sides of the room,” Langston said.“If someone is drowning, I'm not going to argue about who should throw the life preserver. I'm going to help get the person out of the water.”

Langston does not present himself as a psychiatrist, psychologist, or licensed mental-health clinician. His perspective comes from 27 years of U.S. Navy service, more than five decades of Christian life and ministry, decades of pastoral leadership, and extensive writing and research. He and his wife, Cecilia, founded Pilgrim Outreach Ministries International in 1998, and he has authored more than 40 books.

For this project, however, experience alone was not enough. Because the subject involves potential life-and-death situations, Langston researched contemporary suicide prevention, crisis response, safety planning, recovery, professional treatment, and available crisis resources.

The result is an accessible, substantial supplemental resource for parents, caregivers, pastors, chaplains, ministry leaders, veterans' advocates, counselors and mental-health professionals-and especially for ordinary people suddenly trying to help someone they love.

“This isn't a book of condemnation,” Langston said.“It is a book that pulls up a chair. A terrible night does not have the authority to write the final chapter of a life.”

You're Hurting. I Understand. But Suicide Is Not the Answer is available on Amazon.

Amazon ASIN: B0HL5VQ1FB

Promotional link:

One hundred percent of Langston's book royalties support the missionary and humanitarian outreach of Pilgrim Outreach Ministries International.

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Pilgrim Outreach Ministries International Announces New Suicide-Prevention Resource by James Langston News Provided By Pilgrim Outreach Ministries October 01, 2026, 19:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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