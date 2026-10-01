Cryosys Attended The 2026 GPA Midstream Convention In San Antonio

CryoSys Attends GPA Midstream 2026

HOCKLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hockley, Texas-based LNG plant and gas processing specialist connected with midstream energy professionals September 20–23 at the Marriott Rivercenter.

CryoSys LLC, a natural gas processing and liquefaction technology company headquartered in Hockley, Texas, attended the 2026 GPA Midstream Convention, September 20–23, at the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. CryoSys LLC representatives attended the industry's premier midstream gathering and engaged with operators, engineers, and procurement professionals in natural gas processing, LNG infrastructure, and gas monetization across North American markets.

CryoSys LLC operates from its facility at 22254 FM 2920 in Hockley, Texas, positioned within the Greater Houston industrial corridor and within reach of the region's most active natural gas production and processing zones. The company serves industrial operators across Texas, the Gulf Coast, and broader North American markets, including operators active in the Permian Basin and other producing regions where gas monetization and stranded gas recovery remain priorities for upstream and midstream clients alike.

CryoSys has developed modular technologies designed to improve the performance and economics of existing and new natural gas processing facilities. The company's NGL-Enhance TM and N2-XtractTM modules can integrate with conventional cryogenic gas processing plants to increase throughput, improve product recovery, improve residue gas quality, and meet pipeline and market specifications without requiring a complete replacement of the underlying processing facility.

NGL-EnhanceTM is designed as a modular system to retrofit onto existing GSP facilities, allowing 20% greater throughput without the addition of refrigeration or residue compression. In addition, the unit maintains >99% propane recovery while operating in ethane rejection mode.

N2-XtractTM addresses one of the growing challenges facing natural gas processors: elevated nitrogen concentrations in residue gas. The modular nitrogen-removal system can be integrated inside the gas processing plant to reduce nitrogen to pipeline-quality specifications while minimizing residue-gas recompression requirements. The system typically uses about half of the additional recompression as required by traditional NRU systems.

ABOUT CRYOSYS LLC

CryoSys LLC is a natural gas processing and LNG technology company headquartered in Hockley, Texas. The company specializes in OMRTM LNG plant systems and gas processing solutions for ethane and propane recovery, serving industrial operators across the energy sector with end-to-end support from system design through deployment. CryoSys LLC operates facilities worldwide, including in major natural gas producing regions of North America, providing midstream clients with technology for efficient, scalable gas-to-liquid conversion. For more information, visit cryosys.

MEDIA CONTACT

CryoSys LLC

22254 FM 2920, Hockley, TX 77447

Phone: +1 832-460-1000

Email:...

Web: cryosys

Loyd Guillot

CryoSys LLC

+1 832-460-1000

email us here

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CryoSys Attended the 2026 GPA Midstream Convention in San Antonio News Provided By Allstream Energy Partners October 01, 2026, 19:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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