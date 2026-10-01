Majid Al Futtaim Unveils The Hangout By Mall Of The Emirates, A New Indoor-Outdoor Lifestyle And Entertainment Destination

A major new precinct within Mall of the Emirates' AED 5 billion transformation, bringing together entertainment, dining and social experiences in one connected destination. Four distinct entertainment concepts will offer immersive, active and social experiences for visitors of all ages. The Hangout will introduce 18 F&B experiences, including 12 restaurants, four kiosks and two dining outlets integrated within its entertainment venues. The precinct will feature Mall of the Emirates' first-ever outdoor F&B courtyard, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor destination during Dubai's cooler months.

Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, today unveiled The Hangout by Mall of the Emirates, a major new indoor-outdoor lifestyle and entertainment precinct and a key milestone in the destination's AED 5 billion transformation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Designed around the way people increasingly choose to spend their time, The Hangout will bring together entertainment, dining and social experiences within one connected destination. The precinct will introduce four entertainment concepts alongside 18 F&B experiences, creating a dynamic new environment where visitors can play, connect, dine and spend time together.

During Dubai's cooler months, The Hangout will extend outdoors through Mall of the Emirates' first dedicated F&B courtyard. Designed as a landscaped social space, the courtyard will connect seamlessly with the indoor precinct through fully operable façades, creating a fluid indoor-outdoor environment for al fresco dining, gatherings and events.

The destination will also introduce a dedicated climate-controlled outdoor pedestrian connection to New Covent Garden Theatre and Fashion Dome, improving connectivity across the wider entertainment district and creating a more seamless customer journey through the space.

Opening in phases through 2026 and into early 2027, The Hangout represents an important step in the continued evolution of Mall of the Emirates from a leading shopping destination into a multi-dimensional lifestyle destination creating more reasons for people to visit, stay longer and return more often.

Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, said:

“Mall of the Emirates has been defining retail and lifestyle experiences in Dubai for more than two decades. Our ambition now is to ensure its next chapter is as transformative as its first.

“Today, destinations are competing for people's time as much as their spend. The Hangout responds to that shift by bringing entertainment, dining and social experiences together in a way that creates more reasons for people to visit, stay and connect.

“As part of our AED 5 billion investment in Mall of the Emirates, we are not simply introducing new concepts; we are evolving how the destination is experienced. The Hangout is an important expression of that ambition and of our long-term commitment to ensuring Mall of the Emirates continues to evolve alongside the communities it serves.”

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment and Lifestyle, said:

“Entertainment is evolving as customers increasingly seek experiences that are active, social and shared. The Hangout responds by bringing together Activate, our home-grown concepts SOCO and Explorers, and a reimagined Magic Planet for a new generation.

“Together, they create one connected destination where customers can play, dine and discover more. It represents the future of location-based entertainment: greater choice, more reasons to return and long-term value for the wider destination.”

Four new entertainment experiences:

At the heart of The Hangout will be four distinct entertainment concepts, each designed around a different way to play, discover and connect.

Activate:

Following its successful debut at City Centre Mirdif, Activate – the world's first active gaming experience will open at Mall of the Emirates in October 2026.

The high-energy, technology-powered concept blends physical activity with immersive gameplay across 12 light-up rooms and more than 50 interactive challenges. Designed for guests aged six and above, teams can test their mental agility, compete cooperatively and climb the global leaderboard together.

SOCO:

Opening in Q4 2026, SOCO will introduce a 2,700 sq. m social entertainment destination built around connection, bringing people together through play, food and shared experiences.

Combining friendly competition with curated dining, SOCO will feature state-of-the-art bowling lanes, UAE-first simulators, AR darts, karaoke and VIP party rooms. Designed for visitors of all ages, the concept will bring entertainment, socialising and hospitality together within one high-energy destination.

Explorers:

Opening in Q1 2027, Explorers, following its successful debut at City Centre Mirdif, will introduce a 2,500 sq. m family destination designed for children aged 1–12.

The experience will feature three immersive play zones, including suspended net climbs and STEM-focused water play, alongside hands-on workshops in cooking, woodworking and arts. Designed to encourage curiosity, confidence and shared family discovery, Explorers will combine free play with expert-led skill-building.

Magic Planet:

The Hangout's fourth concept will mark the next chapter for Magic Planet one of the most recognised family entertainment brands. Reimagined for a new generation, in 2027 the new experience will bring together familiar favourites and new innovations within a contemporary destination designed for families to play, connect and create lasting memories.

A new dining destination:

Dining will be integral to The Hangout, with 18 F&B experiences planned across the precinct.

The line-up will include 12 restaurants and four kiosks, bringing together distinctive homegrown favourites and sought-after international concepts across cuisines spanning Indian, Levantine, Italian and Pan-Asian.

Confirmed names include Fatt Pundit, Crunch, Apollo, Asma, Junk Smash Burger, Public Pizzeria, Crystal Jade Noodle Bar and Feels, with further concepts to be announced.

Two of The Hangout's entertainment destinations will also incorporate dedicated F&B experiences, adding another dimension to the precinct by bringing dining and entertainment together within the same experience.

Together with the outdoor courtyard, the mix will establish The Hangout as a significant new dining and social district within Mall of the Emirates, whether visitors are coming to play, dine, meet friends or celebrate.

Reimagining Mall of the Emirates for its next 20 years:

The Hangout forms part of Majid Al Futtaim's AED 5 billion transformation of Mall of the Emirates, one of the most significant investments in the destination since it opened more than two decades ago.

The wider transformation also includes a luxury wellness club, new dining precincts and a new theatre, alongside improvements to accessibility, mobility and the overall customer journey, including barrierless parking.

Together, these investments reflect the changing role of the modern mall evolving beyond a destination centred primarily on transactions into one built around experiences, connection and community.

As Mall of the Emirates looks ahead to its next 20 years, The Hangout provides an early look at that future: more social, more experiential and designed around how people want to spend their time.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday, the company has grown into one of the region's most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt and Mall of Oman, as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought-after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim's assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand omnichannel concept store THAT. It is the operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences, including Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE's fastest-growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.