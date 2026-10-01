403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai K-Fest Is Underway: Here's Everything Celebrating Korea Across The City
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dubai K-Fest is here, bringing the energy, creativity and culture of Korea to Dubai for 10 days. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Last weekend, Dubai K-Fest brought two free evenings of Korean music and dance to Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall. ONEUS and Kwon Eunbi headlined the opening night while dancer AIKI and choreographer Tamzin Choi (Choi Young-Jun) joined forces for another evening of Korean-inspired entertainment. The festival will continue with more K-beauty, fashion and immersive cultural experiences, celebrating both traditional and contemporary Korean culture through a vibrant line-up of experiences taking place across the city until 4 October. Dubai K-Fest celebrations will continue this week and here is everything you need to know to get involved: Korean Cinema Comes to ROXY: Don't miss Korean Movie Nights at ROXY Cinemas and discover a selection of Korean films on the big screen at ROXY Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and Al Khawaneej, with special ticket offers. On weekdays, Silver tickets start from just AED 40. From gripping thrillers and atmospheric mysteries to acclaimed dramas, Korean Film Week brings a selection of standout titles to Dubai audiences:
-
Exhuma
Revolver
Dark Nuns
No Other Choice
-
Retail, Food & Beauty: Explore Korean products, food and beauty experiences.
Games: Try interactive games including Ddakji Flip and Tteokbokki Toss.
Craft Workshops: Get creative with Taeguk Fan Painting, Ddakji Folding and Hangeul Calligraphy.
Stage & Photo Moments: Enjoy K-pop dance, Random Play Dance, live entertainment and Korean-themed photo opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment