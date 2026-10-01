WSO2 Opens First Africa-Based Office In Johannesburg, Deepening Investment In The Continent's Modernization

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026 – WSO2, a leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, announced the opening of its first Africa-based office in Johannesburg, South Africa, underscoring the continent's growing importance to the company's global business. The investment comes as governments, banks, telecommunications providers, and retailers across Africa accelerate efforts to modernize legacy systems and prepare their digital foundations for AI. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Johannesburg office marks the next phase of WSO2's expansion across Africa. Over the coming years, the company plans to extend its presence into additional markets across East, West, and North Africa, taking a measured approach focused on long-term value creation and strong local partnerships.

The announcement also precedes WSO2Con Africa, taking place in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 22–24, marking the first time WSO2 has brought its flagship technology conference to the continent. The event will bring together business and technology leaders to discuss modernization, integration, digital sovereignty, and the emergence of agentic AI.

“Africa isn't a peripheral market for WSO2. It's one of the fastest-growing parts of our business, and this office launch reflects our long-term commitment to the region,” said Dinal Gooneratne, WSO2's Vice President and General Manager for Africa.“Organizations across the continent are moving from experimentation to execution. Establishing a permanent presence in Johannesburg allows us to work more closely with customers and partners as they modernize critical systems and adopt AI at scale.”

Africa has been one of WSO2's fastest-growing regions over the past two years, delivering approximately 30% year-on-year revenue growth. The company's customer base has expanded from around 40 to more than 65 organizations, increasing its footprint to 25 countries across the continent, including recent growth in Benin, Egypt, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Public-sector adoption has been a key driver of that momentum. Organizations including Uganda's National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, the Government of Malawi, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Uganda Revenue Authority, and Lesotho Revenue Services use WSO2's technology to deliver secure, connected digital services for citizens and businesses.

WSO2 attributes its growth in Africa to three converging trends: rising demand for digital-first experiences across industries, increased investment in legacy modernization, and growing interest in AI initiatives that require secure, connected, and governed digital infrastructure.

Built on an open-source foundation, WSO2's platform gives organizations the flexibility to deploy across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments while maintaining control over their data and digital infrastructure. This approach aligns closely with the growing emphasis on digital sovereignty and open standards emerging across the region, including principles outlined in Kenya's recently unveiled draft AI policy.

The company's continued expansion has been enabled by a growing ecosystem of regional partners, and WSO2 plans to further invest in those relationships to provide localized expertise and support across Africa.

Steven Grundlingh, Business Development Executive at DeARX, said:“WSO2's decision to establish a permanent presence in Johannesburg sends a strong signal to the market. We've seen firsthand how its open-source, API-first approach enables organizations to modernize and digitally transform into and within the new interconnected business ecosystems. Having WSO2 on the ground will accelerate collaboration and deliver even greater value for our shared customers.”

Shailendra Yadav, CEO at Sybyl Kenya, added“As governments and financial institutions across Africa increasingly prioritize data sovereignty and open standards, WSO2 is well positioned to support those ambitions. This investment strengthens our confidence in bringing WSO2 into more public-sector engagements across the region.”

To learn more, join WSO2Con Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, from September 22–24, where attendees will participate in hands-on workshops and hear customer stories demonstrating how organizations are building, governing, and scaling AI agents.

About WSO2:

WSO2 provides the foundational technology that powers the agentic enterprise, enabling organizations to build, govern, and scale autonomous, AI-driven systems safely and reliably. WSO2's unified stack includes its agent platform for orchestrating and managing autonomous agents as first-class actors within enterprise workflows; an industry-recognized API platform for creating, managing, and scaling secure APIs; an integration platform for connecting applications, systems, and data across complex digital landscapes; an analyst-recognized identity platform for managing secure and seamless access and governance; and an engineering platform for accelerating digital product creation in an AI-ready environment. By combining these capabilities, WSO2 allows enterprises to accelerate innovation, and deliver intelligent, trusted digital experiences at scale. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, generating over USD 100M in annual recurring revenue.