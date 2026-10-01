It1 Nucleos And SIM Ventures Partner To Deliver Industry-Grade Coding Education To Justice-Involved Learners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reseller agreement brings SIM Ventures' programming curriculum to AchieveDXP, with self-paced, live instructor-led, and cohort-based options

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TEMPE, AZ and SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT, October 1, 2026 - iT1 Nucleos, the government and enterprise technology provider behind the AchieveDXP education platform, and SIM Ventures, LLC, today announced a content partnership that makes SIM Ventures' coding curriculum available to correctional agencies, reentry programs, and workforce organizations across North America.Under the agreement, iT1 Nucleos will market and distribute SIM Ventures' curriculum both on its own and integrated directly into AchieveDXP, so learners reach coding coursework through the same secure platform they already use for education, credentialing, and reentry services. Agencies get one contract, one platform, one support path, and one learner record.The partnership covers the full range of how people actually learn to code. Learners can move at their own pace with asynchronous support from SIM Ventures, join live instructor-led sessions delivered over secure video, or enroll in structured six-month and twelve-month cohorts with scheduled instruction and cohort management.Coding remains one of the clearest routes from a training program to a wage that supports a household. For justice-involved learners, the barrier has rarely been aptitude. It has been access to real curriculum, real instruction, and a credential that means something on the outside. This partnership is built to close that gap.Because the coursework runs inside AchieveDXP, it inherits the controls these environments require. Content is delivered on United States based systems, learner data stays in the country, and every hour of activity is tracked and reported inside the platform alongside the learner's other coursework, so case managers and education directors can see progress in one place instead of five.AchieveDXP is live in 11 states and more than 55 facilities, serves more than 15,000 learners, and integrates more than 190 approved course providers and applications, including Coursera, WGU, EssentialEd, GoEducate, Canvas, iCEV, and NCCER. SIM Ventures joins that catalog as a dedicated provider of computer programming curriculum."Every agency I talk to wants the same thing, which is programming that leads somewhere real," said Ian Dunnington, SVP of Sales at iT1 Nucleos. "Coding is one of the few skills where a motivated learner with no prior background can finish a sequence and be genuinely employable. SIM Ventures has the curriculum and the instructors. We have the secure platform and the relationships. Putting the two together gives our customers a career pathway they can stand up quickly and defend to a legislature.""The hard part in these environments has never been finding good content, it has been delivering it securely and proving it worked," said Christopher Aro, Chief Operating Officer, iT1 Nucleos. "Bringing SIM Ventures inside AchieveDXP means the coursework runs under the same security model, the same single sign-on, and the same reporting as everything else on the platform. Facilities do not take on a new vendor integration, and learners do not lose their record when they move or go home.""We believe access to modern skills can create meaningful opportunities, regardless of the environment someone is learning in," said Dustin Mower, Co-Founder of SIM Ventures. "Our role in this partnership is straightforward: provide high-quality coding curriculum and instruction that iT1 Nucleos can deliver through AchieveDXP to learners who may not otherwise have access to these kinds of technology education opportunities."The curriculum is available to iT1 Nucleos customers beginning October 1st, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.About iT1 NucleosiT1 Nucleos combines more than 30 years of government and enterprise technology leadership with AchieveDXP, the secure digital experience platform for education at scale. iT1 acquired Nucleos in July 2026, and the combined company delivers the platform, hardware, infrastructure, and managed services behind education, workforce, and reentry programs in correctional and community settings nationwide. Learn more at it1-nucleos.About SIM VenturesSIM Ventures is a workforce and education technology company helping people build modern skills, earn credentials, and access meaningful opportunities. The company works with corrections agencies, workforce organizations, schools, government partners, and community organizations to deliver learning and technology solutions across connected, limited-connectivity, and secure environments. SIM Ventures solutions include AI-assisted learning, credential and workforce-readiness pathways, secure learning and development environments, and K–12 technology education through Simply Coding. Learn more at simventures.Media ContactsiT1 Nucleos: Ian Dunnington, SVP of Sales,..., 602-784-2917SIM Ventures: Seth Iorg, President/COO,..., 801-876-0224

Noah Freedman

iT1 Nucleos LLC

+1 866-682-5367

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iT1 Nucleos and SIM Ventures Partner to Deliver Industry-Grade Coding Education to Justice-Involved Learners News Provided By iT1 Nucleos LLC October 01, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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