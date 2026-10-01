Denver Corporate Leader Finds Healing Through Art, Partners With Allhealth Network To Support Behavioral Health

Artist Lauren Glad poses with her piece, "Samantha."

Named after her mother, "Gail" is the inspiration behind Lauren's exhibition "What Breaks Through."

Lauren Glad's solo exhibition, What Breaks Through, will raise awareness and funds for AllHealth Network's behavioral health and recovery services.

- Artist Lauren GladDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After years of building a successful career as a Denver banking leader, Lauren Glad had achieved many of the things she worked toward. But one deeply personal dream remained out of reach: becoming a biological mother.The grief of realizing she would not have children of her own left a void that career success could not fill. Searching for a way forward, Glad turned to encaustic painting, an art form that uses beeswax, pigment and fire to create layered, textured works of art.What began as a creative outlet became something much more meaningful.“Art gave me a place to process what I was feeling and to understand myself in a different way,” said Glad.“It gave me confidence, purpose and freedom. It became a way for me to move through grief rather than simply carry it.”That journey is now the inspiration behind“What Breaks Through”, Glad's first solo exhibition, on display at NOVEL in RiNo now through November 5. A special opening celebration will be held October 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.The exhibition is also the beginning of Glad's partnership with AllHealth Network, a Colorado nonprofit providing behavioral health and substance use recovery services. Glad will donate a portion of the proceeds from the exhibition to the AllHealth Network Foundation to support their programming.The partnership is personal for Glad, whose life has been touched by suicide and family members living with mental health challenges. She hopes the exhibition will not only share her own story but also raise awareness about the many paths people can take toward healing.“Lauren's story is a powerful reminder that healing can take many forms,” said Jessica Dunbar, chief strategy and growth officer at AllHealth Network.“We are grateful for her commitment to using her art and her story to support behavioral health and help others who may be struggling.”Glad has named pieces in the exhibition after women whose lives have been positively transformed by AllHealth Network's specialized services.One painting,“Sara: Beginning Again”, is in honor of a woman who was able to turn her life around from substance use to stability.For Glad, the partnership represents an opportunity to turn something deeply personal into something that can help others.“I can't change the path I thought my life would take,” Glad said.“But I've learned that we can find new ways to create meaning, connection and purpose from the things that break our hearts.”"What Breaks Through" is on display at NOVEL in RiNo, Gallery 190, through November 5. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.For more information about the exhibition and Lauren's work, visit her LaurenGlad.AllHealth Network is a leading provider of behavioral health services in Colorado, serving individuals and families through programs including clinical and psychological assessments, therapy, crisis care, substance use treatment, prescriber services, and recovery support. Our organization is committed to compassionate, whole-person care, and improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.Learn more at AllHealthNetwork.

Katie Trexler McLean

AllHealth Network

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Denver Corporate Leader Finds Healing Through Art, Partners with AllHealth Network to Support Behavioral Health News Provided By AllHealth Network October 01, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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