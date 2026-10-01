Tulsa Landscaping Trends Shift Toward Outdoor Living, Functional Design And Water-Conscious Landscapes

Everything Outdoors of Tulsa highlights growing interest in landscape designs that combine beauty, outdoor living and practical property improvements

JENKS, OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor spaces around Tulsa are increasingly being viewed as more than areas of grass, trees and flower beds. Landscape design is evolving toward creating complete outdoor environments that combine landscaping, hardscaping, outdoor living and practical features designed around how homeowners actually use their properties.Everything Outdoors of Tulsa, an Oklahoma outdoor living and landscaping company, says homeowners are increasingly considering their entire property when planning improvements rather than treating landscaping, patios, drainage, lighting and outdoor living areas as separate projects.The shift comes as Tulsa continues to place attention on stormwater management, native landscaping and landscape practices that can help manage water naturally. The City of Tulsa notes that stormwater runoff can carry pollutants into local waterways and recommends practices such as appropriate irrigation, erosion control and maintaining vegetation.From Landscaping to Complete Outdoor EnvironmentsTraditional landscaping often focuses primarily on lawns, trees, shrubs and flower beds. Modern landscape design can take a broader approach by connecting those elements with patios, walkways, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, fireplaces, pergolas, landscape lighting and other outdoor living features.For Tulsa-area homeowners, this can mean designing an outdoor space around specific uses - entertaining friends, relaxing with family, creating a functional backyard gathering area or improving the overall appearance and usability of a property.“Outdoor spaces are becoming extensions of the home,” said Jake Turner of Everything Outdoors of Tulsa.“Instead of thinking about a backyard as simply a lawn, homeowners are looking at how landscaping, hardscaping and outdoor living features can work together as one complete design.”Landscape Design and Water ManagementWater management is another consideration in outdoor property design.The City of Tulsa explains that its stormwater system carries rainwater directly to local creeks, lakes and rivers, making responsible management of runoff important. Tulsa also promotes approaches such as rain gardens, vegetated swales, permeable surfaces and other low-impact development techniques that can help manage stormwater closer to where it falls.Native and adapted landscaping can also play a role. Tulsa's watershed program identifies native plants and wildflower meadows as tools that can slow stormwater, increase absorption into soil and help filter pollutants.For landscape designers and homeowners, these considerations can influence everything from plant selection and grading to drainage, planting beds and the placement of hardscape features.A Broader Approach to Tulsa LandscapingEverything Outdoors of Tulsa provides landscape and outdoor living services designed around individual properties and the way homeowners want to use their outdoor spaces.Projects can include:Landscape design and landscape installationResidential landscapingOutdoor living spacesPatios and paversHardscapingOutdoor kitchensFire pits and outdoor fireplacesPergolas and shade structuresRetaining wallsLandscape lightingDrainage and gradingLawn and planting areasWalkways and outdoor entertaining areasThe company serves homeowners throughout the Tulsa metropolitan area, including Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Owasso.Designing for the Entire PropertyThe growing emphasis on complete outdoor environments reflects a broader change in the way homeowners approach property improvements. Rather than completing individual projects without considering the surrounding landscape, homeowners can plan outdoor areas as connected spaces.A patio can become part of an outdoor kitchen. A walkway can connect the patio to a garden or fire feature. Landscape lighting can extend the usability of an outdoor area after dark. Drainage and grading can be incorporated into the landscape plan rather than addressed only after problems occur.For homeowners considering a new landscaping or outdoor living project, Everything Outdoors of Tulsa recommends beginning with an overall plan that considers the property's existing conditions, drainage, desired uses, plant selections, hardscape materials and long-term maintenance.“Good outdoor design is about putting all of those pieces together,” Turner said.“The goal is to create an outdoor space that looks good, functions well and makes sense for the property.”About Everything Outdoors of TulsaEverything Outdoors of Tulsa is a Tulsa-area landscaping and outdoor living company specializing in landscape design, landscape installation, hardscaping and outdoor living environments.The company works with homeowners throughout Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Owasso and surrounding communities on projects ranging from landscaping and landscape design to patios, outdoor kitchens, fire features, pergolas, retaining walls, drainage and landscape lighting.Media Contact:Everything Outdoors of TulsaTulsa, OklahomaWebsite: Everything Outdoors of Tulsa

Jacob Turner

Everything Outdoors of Tulsa

+1 918-236-9173

email us here

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Tulsa Landscaping Trends Shift Toward Outdoor Living, Functional Design and Water-Conscious Landscapes News Provided By Jake's List October 01, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR



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