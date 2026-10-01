Steady Flow Sewer & Drain Encourages Western Washington Homeowners To Prepare For Fall Rainy Season

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Seasonal increase in rainfall provides an opportunity for homeowners to address existing sewer and drain concerns

- Kyle ArdoinFEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Western Washington moves into the fall rainy season, Federal Way drain clearing company Steady Flow Sewer & Drain is encouraging homeowners to be aware of common signs that may indicate a developing sewer or drain issue.The Washington State Climate Office reported increased chances of above-normal precipitation across Washington for September 2026. Historically, precipitation in the Puget Sound region also increases considerably between September and October.At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, normal precipitation increases from approximately 1.61 inches in September to 3.91 inches in October, based on 1991–2020 climate normals. This represents an increase of approximately 143%.For homeowners who are already experiencing slow drains or other drainage concerns, the seasonal transition can be an appropriate time to have the system evaluated.“Many sewer and drain problems develop gradually, and there can be signs that something is restricting the line before a complete blockage occurs,” said Kyle Ardoin, Co-Owner of Steady Flow Sewer & Drain.“Paying attention to changes in how drains and plumbing fixtures are functioning can help homeowners determine when it may be time to have the line inspected.”Common Signs of Sewer and Drain ProblemsSeveral changes in a home's plumbing system may indicate that a drain or sewer line should be inspected. Steady Flow recommends homeowners be aware of signs such as:Toilets that gurgle or make unusual soundsLower-than-normal water levels in toilet bowlsSewer or drain odorsSinks, tubs or showers that drain slowlyWater backing up into a bathtub or shower when another plumbing fixture is being usedTree and plant roots can also contribute to sewer line problems. Roots may enter underground sewer pipes through joints, cracks or other openings and restrict the flow of wastewater as they continue to grow.A sewer camera inspection can provide additional information about the condition of a mainline and help identify potential blockages, root intrusion or damage. The appropriate service depends on the condition of the line and may include cabling, drain cleaning or sewer repair.Steady Flow Sewer & Drain is currently offering several specials for homeowners seeking sewer and drain services:- Free camera inspections on mainline sewer services- $75 off any mainline service, including cabling and drain cleaning- $50 off any secondary drain cleaning- 10% off sewer or drain repairs, up to $500“A camera inspection allows us to see what is happening inside the line and determine the appropriate next step,” Ardoin said.“The issue may be a blockage that can be cleared, root growth or a section of the line that needs additional attention.”Steady Flow Sewer & Drain provides drain cleaning, hydro jetting, camera inspections, sewer and water line repair, trenchless repair options and preventative maintenance for residential and commercial properties throughout Western Washington.As rainfall typically increases during the fall months, homeowners who have noticed changes in their drains or plumbing fixtures may consider having the system inspected to determine whether maintenance or repair is needed.About Steady Flow Sewer & DrainSteady Flow Sewer & Drain is a locally owned sewer and drain company based in Federal Way, Washington. Founded by Dan Woolcott and Kyle Ardoin, the company provides residential and commercial sewer and drain services throughout Western Washington, including drain cleaning, hydro jetting, camera inspections, sewer and water line repair and trenchless repair solutions.For more information about Steady Flow Sewer & Drain, current service specials or scheduling, visit steadyflowdrainco or call (206) 747-6246.

Allison Woslager

Integrity PNW

+1 253-740-9865

email us here

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Steady Flow Sewer & Drain Encourages Western Washington Homeowners to Prepare for Fall Rainy Season News Provided By Integrity PNW October 01, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Natural Disasters, Waste Management



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