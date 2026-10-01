OPERATION EDITH: FIRE SAFETY RESOURCES TO EDUCATE NORTH CAROLINA CHILDREN

Operation EDITH

Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) is proud to support the 30th year of Operation EDITH (Exit Drill In The Home).

- Aubie Knight, CEO of IIANCCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) is proud to support the 30th year of Operation EDITH (Exit Drill In The Home), a fire safety program that educates early elementary school children and their families about the life-saving value of having a fire escape plan from their home if it catches fire.In the weeks surrounding Fire Prevention Week, October 4-10, IIANC member agents will help promote fire safety by distributing Operation EDITH materials, including educational coloring books and stickers, to elementary schools and fire departments across North Carolina.In addition to the print materials, the Operation EDITH website offers more fire safety resources for all ages. Parents and teachers can access fire safety teaching scripts, while children can explore interactive games, quizzes, and a sing-along song for fun and engaging learning.Outside of the activities, parents are urged to install and regularly check smoke detectors on each level of the home, create a home exit plan with two ways out of every room, and choose a family meeting spot in the event of a home fire.Parents are also encouraged to practice their Exit Drill with their children on Wednesday, October 7 at 6:00 PM EDT. Participating local fire stations will also be sending reminders and information about the drills, and all families are urged to make their plans and take part.“Year after year, we're proud to support this initiative for North Carolina families,” said Aubie Knight, CEO of IIANC.“Risk management is much more than just a fancy term we use in the insurance industry - it's about helping reduce risks as much as possible. In this case, that comes with the goal of ensuring the safety of those who could be at risk in a fire if there is no plan in place.”The U.S. Fire Administration has reported 1,191 home fire fatalities so far in 2026, as relayed by U.S. news media outlets. A fire can happen fast and unexpectedly, but having an emergency safety plan in place will save your family precious time in a potentially life-threatening situation.Visit operationedith or contact Rena Todd at... for more information.The Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (“IIANC”) is dedicated to empowering its nearly 1,000 Trusted Choiceindependent insurance agency members across the state by providing the tools, resources, and solutions they need to succeed in today's insurance industry. As an unrelenting advocate and strategic business partner, IIANC represents agencies that offer clients a wider range of auto, home, business, life, and health coverages while delivering valuable guidance and advocacy. IIANC leads independent agencies toward a prosperous future by driving change, fostering innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit .###

DANIEL SMITH

IIANC via Market Retrievers

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OPERATION EDITH: FIRE SAFETY RESOURCES TO EDUCATE NORTH CAROLINA CHILDREN News Provided By IIANC via Market Retrievers October 01, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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