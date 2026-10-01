Fansdreams Launches Folio On Kickstarter: The World's First Book-Sized Folding Desk

Book-style folding table expands into a stable work surface for home, travel, in-car use and temporary workspaces.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FansDreams' Folio Portable Desk is now live on Kickstarter. The book-style folding table provides a practical surface for work, dining and everyday activities while requiring little storage space when folded.Folio changes among four approved configurations:.Mouse Pad: Provides a flat surface for mouse use..Laptop Stand: Raises a laptop or tablet for work, reading or video viewing..Lap Desk: Two supporting legs provide a tabletop for work, writing or meals on a bed or sofa..Side Table: Creates a small surface for drinks, books, snacks and everyday items beside a bed or sofa.According to the company, Folio grew out of feedback from users of its earlier product, iSwift Pi portable desk. While customers valued the ability to create a work surface away from a conventional desk, they also expressed interest in a product that could be stored more easily, opened quickly and used in a wider range of settings. FansDreams responded by reworking the structure around those requests.When closed, Folio resembles an A5-sized book and measures 1.2 inches, or 30 millimetres, thick. It unfolds in seconds to form a raised tabletop suitable for a laptop, meal, book or other everyday items. The format allows it to move between a home office, sofa, bed, vehicle, outdoor setting or temporary workstation without the bulk associated with many conventional folding tables.“Folio began with a straightforward question: how can a useful tabletop take up less room when it is not needed?” says a FansDreams representative.“Feedback from iSwift Pi users helped shape the answer. The goal was to retain a stable, full working surface while making setup and storage feel simple enough for everyday routines.”The portable desk includes several features intended to support frequent use:.Compact folded profile: Folio folds to the approximate size of an A5 book and measures 1.2 inches, or 30 millimetres, thick..Reinforced construction: The hinge system is engineered to support loads of up to 8 kilograms, or 17.6 pounds..Durability testing: According to internal testing supplied by FansDreams, the folding mechanism completed 100,000 opening and closing cycles..Fast setup: The desk unfolds in seconds without requiring a lengthy assembly process..Flexible placement: Folio can be used at home, beside a sofa or bed, in a parked vehicle, outdoors or within a temporary workspace.Two sizes are planned for the Kickstarter campaign:.Folio Standard: Measures 440 by 240 by 210 millimetres when open and 220 by 240 by 30 millimetres when folded..Folio Max: Measures 540 by 245 by 255 millimetres when open and 270 by 245 by 30 millimetres when folded.The design occupies a space between a laptop stand and a traditional portable table. Laptop stands are generally compact but do not provide a complete tabletop, while folding tables may remain bulky after they are collapsed. Folio combines both ideas in a single structure that can be used as a Mouse Pad, Laptop Stand, Lap Desk or Side Table before returning to a flat, book-like profile for storage.Each form answers a different everyday need. The Laptop Stand raises a device for viewing or work, while the Lap Desk creates a supported surface on a bed or sofa. The Mouse Pad supplies a flat area for computer use, and the Side Table holds books, snacks, drinks or other small items. Together, the four configurations allow Folio to move between remote work, studying, reading, dining and temporary setups without requiring separate pieces of furniture.There are two introductory price points for each option:.Folio Standard: Super Early Bird pricing of $55, limited to 200 units, with a planned retail price of $89..Folio Max: Super Early Bird pricing of $68, limited to 200 units, with a planned retail price of $109.Folio is now live on Kickstarter. Early-bird quantities, reward availability and final campaign terms are shown here.Folio continues FansDreams' development of portable workspace products. The company's earlier Pi design has received independent design-media coverage for its slim, origami-inspired construction and ability to serve as a laptop desk, car table and food tray.Back Folio on Kickstarter.About FansDreamsFansDreams is an original product design brand focused on compact, adaptable products for modern life. Its designs are developed around portability, flexible use and the changing environments in which people work, travel and complete everyday tasks. The company reports that its products have reached customers in more than 160 countries and that its previous crowdfunding campaigns have raised more than $2 million across Kickstarter, Indiegogo and Makuake. Folio Portable Desk is the latest addition to the brand's portable workspace line.Media Kit information can be found at here.

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FansDreams Launches Folio on Kickstarter: the World's First Book-Sized Folding Desk News Provided By Press Release Co. October 01, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology



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