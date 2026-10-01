Partnership will deliver 59 elevators and 15 escalators for the 725-meter landmark, including one of the world's longest continuous elevator journeys.

Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed an agreement with KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, to engineer and deliver the vertical mobility system for Burj Azizi, its 725-meter landmark development on Sheikh Zayed Road that is set to become the world's second-tallest tower. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership marks another major step in the development of Burj Azizi, bringing advanced high-rise mobility infrastructure to a tower designed to accommodate residential, hospitality, retail and leisure experiences at an exceptional scale.

The system will comprise 59 elevators and 15 escalators, with elevator speeds reaching up to 10 meters per second. Burj Azizi will also feature the world's longest continuous elevator journeys, spanning approximately 631.5 meters, connecting key destinations across the supertall development.

The official signing ceremony took place at Azizi Developments' offices at the Conrad Business Tower in Dubai, attended by Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, and Mr. Philippe Delorme, President and CEO of KONE Corporation. The agreement was signed by Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, and Mr. Hady Nemr, Managing Director of KONE UAE.

Also present were Mr. Samer Halabi, Executive Vice President, KONE Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Mr. Loay Dajani, Managing Director of KONE Middle East, Türkiye & Africa.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, said:“At Azizi, we have always believed in pushing boundaries and creating landmarks that stand the test of time. Bringing world-class engineering to Burj Azizi is central to realising our vision for a development that reflects Dubai's ambition on the global stage.”

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“Burj Azizi represents a defining moment in Dubai's architectural history, a 725-meters monument to engineering audacity and human ambition. KONE's unmatched legacy in supertall structures, paired with its record-breaking single-travel elevator technology, ensures that every journey within Burj Azizi is as seamless, sustainable, and world-class as the tower itself. This partnership reflects our relentless pursuit of quality and excellence as we build an enduring legacy for the city we call home and the world at large.

Mr. Hady Nemr, Managing Director, KONE UAE, said:“Projects such as Burj Azizi demonstrate how the role of vertical mobility extends far beyond moving people from one floor to another. In a multi-use development of this scale, efficient people flow is fundamental to the overall building experience. We are proud to support Azizi Developments with solutions designed to help residents, guests and visitors move smoothly, safely and efficiently throughout the tower.”

To support efficient movement across the development, Burj Azizi will incorporate KONE's high-rise technologies, including an AI-enabled Destination Control System that adapts elevator availability according to traffic demand. Simulations indicate approximately 60% shorter waiting times during peak traffic, while optimised elevator operations can also help reduce unnecessary energy consumption.

The system will also utilise advanced high-rise solutions including KONE UltraRope® technology and KONE MiniSpaceTM elevators, designed to support reliable vertical travel across exceptional heights while optimising passenger capacity and the use of space within the tower.

Rising 725 meters on Sheikh Zayed Road, Burj Azizi is set to become the world's second-tallest tower and one of Dubai's most distinctive mixed-use destinations. The development will bring together ultra-luxury residences, penthouses, a seven-star hotel, retail and entertainment offerings, alongside record-setting attractions including the world's highest observation deck, highest hotel lobby, highest nightclub and world's second highest restaurant.

The agreement builds on the longstanding relationship between Azizi Developments and KONE, which already encompasses vertical mobility infrastructure across Azizi Venice, Azizi Riviera and other Azizi developments in Dubai.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has more than 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Having handed over seven projects during 2026 to date, Azizi aims to hand over an additional 10 projects between now and December 2026. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah the largest master community in Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.