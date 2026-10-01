Illinois Delays Crypto Tax Rules After Court Challenge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Illinois officials have agreed to push back the start date of the state's newly enacted 0.2% tax on digital assets, according to a court filing submitted by crypto advocacy group Digital Chamber in the Sangamon County circuit court.

The delay extends the tax's effective date from January 1, 2027 to July 1, 2027, giving both sides more time to brief and argue the legal challenges already pending over the measure's constitutionality and process, the filing says.

Digital Chamber says Illinois agreed to delay Illinois' 0.2% digital asset tax by six months, moving the start date to July 1, 2027. The group is challenging the tax after it was included in Illinois' fiscal year 2027 budget legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in June. The filing states the parties will use the extended timeline for“orderly briefing and adjudication” without harming either side's legal position. Digital Chamber's case is separate from other industry challenges filed by Crypto Council for Innovation and the Blockchain Association.

Key takeawaysSix-month extension agreed in Digital Chamber case

In Thursday's court filing, Digital Chamber reported that the parties agreed to continue the tax's effective date. The motion outlines that keeping the measure in place for an additional six months-until July 1, 2027-will allow the court process to proceed without prejudicing the parties' rights, claims, or defenses on the merits.

Digital Chamber had sued Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Department of Revenue official David Harris in July. The organization argued the tax was inserted into the state budget without what it characterized as adequate debate or public input.

Where the 0.2% tax came from-and why the date matters

Illinois' digital asset tax was included in budget legislation for fiscal year 2027. The measure was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in June. Under the statute described in earlier reporting, crypto brokers would be required to impose a 0.2% tax, with potential penalties outlined for noncompliance beginning January 1, 2027.

That timeline was important to market participants not only because of the tax cost, but also because it would have triggered compliance obligations for broker-dealers and intermediaries well before any court outcome is reached. Moving the effective date to mid-2027 reduces near-term operational pressure while litigation continues.

Digital Chamber's filing also references that the delay is designed to preserve both sides' positions while the dispute is litigated, suggesting the extension is procedural rather than a concession to repeal.

Advocates call it a win-but litigation continues

Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone characterized the agreement as a positive development, while emphasizing that the organization will continue fighting the tax in court.

Carbone said the delay is helpful, but not determinative. As quoted in connection with his comments, he argued that postponement does not equal repeal and that Digital Chamber plans to continue seeking to have the tax struck down.

Other industry challenges may still be in play

Digital Chamber's lawsuit is not the only legal pressure brought against Illinois' digital asset tax. In August, separate actions were taken by Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) and Blockchain Association (BA), which argued against the tax on constitutional grounds and later sought to block its January 1 implementation with a preliminary injunction.

As of Thursday, the status of the CCI and BA case was not clear in light of the six-month delay agreed in the Digital Chamber matter. Cointelegraph reported it contacted the organizations for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

For investors and businesses, the parallel litigation increases the likelihood of uneven outcomes: one case could resolve differently from another, and courts may address overlapping constitutional theories in separate procedural postures. The next developments to watch are whether the injunction efforts in other cases are affected by the new effective date and whether any court issues additional rulings that constrain enforcement.

What to watch next in Illinois

With the tax now delayed to July 1, 2027, attention shifts to the pace of court briefing and adjudication in the underlying disputes. Market participants should monitor how the procedural delay interacts with other lawsuits and whether Illinois regulators or courts provide further guidance on broker compliance expectations before any final resolution.

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