Kenya: Strengthening Capacity In Human Resource Advisory And Governance In The Ministry Of Defence

Strengthening institutional governance, promoting professionalism, and ensuring that public bodies effectively manage the workforce entrusted with executing state mandates depends heavily on continuous human resource training. Regular orientation and skill-building for public servants also enhance compliance with established regulations, guidelines, and national standards, while strengthening administrative systems for improved service delivery.

The Ministry of Defence has strengthened its capacity in civilian workforce governance following a four-day training programme for members of the Ministerial Human Resource Management Advisory Committee(MHRMAC), Heads of Sections, and Secretariat staff in Naivasha. The programme was facilitated in partnership with the Kenya School of Government (KSG) and the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Director Administration officially opened the training program, underscoring the indispensable role of the civilian workforce as a critical asset in supporting the strategic objectives of the Ministry and the Kenya Defence Forces.

He noted that the program provided an important opportunity to finalise the implementation framework for the Defence Civil Staff Management Policy, aimed at enhancing synergy, integration, and coordination among civil staff. The engagement covered key operational areas including an overview of Human Resource Management and Development (HRM&D) functions, the specific role of the Human Resource Advisory Committee, structured mentorship and succession planning, and pre-retirement transition planning.

The initiative underscores the Ministry of Defence's commitment to strengthening human resource governance, fostering professionalism, integrity, and confidentiality, and ensuring prudent management of its human capital in support of effective service delivery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.