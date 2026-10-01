Nutraville Introduces Pineal Guardian Advanced, A Liquid Botanical Formula Designed To Support Pineal Gland And Cognitive Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tallmadge, OH, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutraville is expanding its healthy-aging portfolio with Pineal Guardian Advanced, a liquid botanical formula that combines 11 nutritional and plant-based ingredients to support pineal gland wellness, cognitive function, and healthy sleep-wake rhythms. Pineal Guardian Advanced is intended for adults looking to support brain wellness and healthy aging through practical daily supplementation.







Pineal Guardian Advanced

The formula includes Lion's Mane Mushroom, spirulina, moringa, tamarind extract, pine bark extract, chlorella, neem, ginkgo biloba, bacopa monnieri, boron, and lemon juice powder. It brings together ingredients traditionally used in wellness practices with nutritional ingredients commonly found in modern cognitive and healthy-aging formulations.

Interest in cognitive wellness has grown as more adults look for ways to maintain mental clarity, memory, focus, healthy sleep-wake rhythms, and overall brain wellness as they age. Pineal Guardian Advanced was developed around that broader healthy-aging focus, with the pineal gland providing a connection between cognitive wellness and the body's natural daily rhythms.

The pineal gland is a small endocrine gland in the brain that produces melatonin, a hormone involved in regulating circadian rhythm and the sleep-wake cycle. Pineal Guardian Advanced builds on that connection with a liquid botanical and nutritional formula that can be mixed into juice or another preferred beverage for convenient daily use. Its mild, slightly sour taste comes from tamarind and lemon juice powder included in the blend, giving adults an alternative to traditional tablets and capsules.

The product is manufactured in the United States and joins Nutraville's growing portfolio of nutritional supplements focused on healthy aging and overall quality of life. The launch continues Nutraville's focus on creating straightforward nutritional products that combine familiar wellness ingredients with practical delivery formats.

Pineal Guardian Advanced is now available through Nutraville for adults looking to incorporate cognitive and sleep-wake support into a broader daily wellness routine.

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About Nutraville Nutraville is a wellness company developing nutritional supplements and resources focused on cognitive health, holistic well-being, and healthy living. The company combines natural, vegan ingredients with science-informed formulation and traditional wellness practices. Its broader portfolio includes supplements, wellness guides, cookbooks, meditation resources, and educational materials aimed at helping adults support mind, body, and overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Company Name: Nutraville

Contact Person: John Cho

Contact Number: +1(702)3589446

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Country: United States

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Social Media Handles: @nutraville.wellness



CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Nutraville Contact Person: John Cho Contact Number: +1(702)3589446 Email:... Country: United States Website: Social Media Handles: @nutraville.wellness