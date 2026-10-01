Nexustek Announces A New AI Strategy Assessment To Close The Gap Between AI Ideas And Actionable Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Strategy Assessment & Workshop helps organizations evaluate business impact, organizational readiness, and technical feasibility in a single working session

DENVER, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions, today launched its AI Strategy Assessment & Workshop, an advisory offering that helps organizations identify the AI initiatives most likely to deliver measurable business value. In the four-hour working session, leadership teams score, rank, and quantify AI opportunities. Based on the proven Microsoft Business-Experience-Technology (BXT) AI Envisioning Framework, participants leave the session with a clear, phased roadmap for action, starting the next day.

Organizations are moving quickly to adopt AI, but many are still trying to figure out where it will have the greatest impact. According to the 2026 State of the CIO survey, 31% of CIOs say a lack of clarity around corporate AI strategy as a top challenge. BCG research further found that 60% of companies making significant AI investments are not yet seeing meaningful business value.

"Organizations don't have a shortage of AI ideas. In nearly every conversation we have, companies see AI's potential, but that's very different from identifying where it will deliver measurable business value," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek.“The right place to start depends on a lot more than whether something can be automated. Understanding business impact, organizational readiness, and the quality of your data are what's required for long-term success.”

“Our AI Strategy Assessment turns those conversations into a practical plan that business and IT leaders can act on immediately: identifying the right pilot, naming an owner, and building a 30-day milestone plan,” Yu added.

What's Included: NexusTek AI Strategy Assessment & Workshop

The engagement begins with a pre-engagement questionnaire to capture business goals and candidate AI opportunities. Before the workshop, an experienced AI practitioner reviews the responses and prepares a preliminary assessment. During the four-hour facilitated working session, participants evaluate each opportunity using the BXT Framework, scoring business value, experience impact, and technical feasibility. Opportunities are prioritized as start here, build toward, plan ahead, or not yet. Unlike workshops that end with a list of ideas, participants leave the session with:



A Gap Value Analysis quantifying hours saved, cost impact, and three-year value

A prioritized, ranked list of opportunities and a phased AI roadmap An executive findings summary and a recommended pilot, owner, and 30-day plan



The engagement is designed for a single organization, up to four stakeholders, and up to eight opportunities scored in one 4-hour session.

For more information, visit nexustek.com/ai-strategy-assessment.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

Media Contact:... | (877) 470-0401