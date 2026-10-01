Manasquan Bank Earns Triple Honors: Named One Of New Jersey's Best Places To Work, Best Places To Work For Women, And Empowering Women Honoree By NJBIZ
In addition, Manasquan Bank was recognized as one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work for Women for the second consecutive year, further highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering a workplace where all colleagues can grow, contribute, thrive, and be recognized.
The bank has also been named as a 2026 Empowering Women Honoree, a program that recognizes tangible, innovative efforts to advance women in the workplace and the community. This recognition further reflects Manasquan Bank's commitment to creating opportunities for women to develop, lead, and make a meaningful impact both within the organization and the community.
“Being named by NJBIZ is an incredible honor and a reflection of the people who drive Manasquan Bank's success,” said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President and CEO of Manasquan Bank.“Our colleagues are at the center of everything we do. Their dedication, collaboration, and commitment to one another and our valued client base are what make our culture so special and ultimately allow us to deliver the exceptional service our clients and communities have come to expect.”
The continued recognition reflects Manasquan Bank's ongoing focus on creating a workplace built on collaboration, engagement, inclusion, transparency, and opportunity. The bank is committed to supporting its colleagues both professionally and personally, while providing an environment where individuals are encouraged to bring their ideas forward, develop their talents, and make a meaningful impact.
With seven consecutive Best Places to Work recognitions and two consecutive Best Places to Work for Women honors, Manasquan Bank remains committed to building on its strong workplace culture and creating an environment where its people can continue to succeed.
About Manasquan Bank:
Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.7 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit
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