Zomee Offers 35% Off Breast Pumps And Mom Essentials For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Best Sale of the Year on Top Nursing and Baby Products

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee, a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, is offering its best deals of the year during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. On October 6-7, shoppers can enjoy exceptional savings of 35% off more than 50 of Zomee's most popular mom-approved items, including wearable and tabletop breast pumps, nursing bras, massagers, cozy body pillows, compression socks, feeding supplies, and much more. It's also a great time to get holiday gifts for nursing and expectant moms.

“Every day, we are looking for more ways to help support moms throughout their parenting journey, and we know they are always looking for great deals on the products they rely on most,” said Dina Shanowitz, CEO of Zomee.“We're committed to offering high-quality, innovative products that make a real difference for moms while keeping them accessible and affordable. This promotion is another way we can help moms get the products they need at a great value.”

Featured Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (35% Off)

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy 35% off all eligible Zomee products on Amazon and experience smarter pumping, greater comfort, and support designed around real motherhood.

Breast Pumps

Breast pumps are a hot ticket item for moms, and now is the time to get Zomee's most popular pumps at the best price of the year. Whether moms want the flexibility of a wearable warming pump or a tabletop workhorse that can be customized to improve milk output, Zomee has a pump for every routine.

Zomee Mother's NatureTM H1 Breast Pump

(List Price: $349.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $227.49 )

The Mother's Nature H1 is Zomee's newest innovation. This powerful pump is the only double electric, hospital-grade tabletop pump that allows moms to adjust suction and cycle speed independently for each breast, helping improve both comfort and milk output while bringing the power and customization of clinical hospital pumps into a more affordable, portable design for use at home or on the go. The H1 also features Zomee's patent-pending Mother's Nature Flanges that mirror a baby's natural nursing motion to help stimulate quicker letdown and maximize milk output over time.

Zomee Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump

(List Price: $194.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $126.74 )

The Mother's Nature W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump is the first warming, wearable, hands-free breast pump that is covered by insurance, and it mimics a baby's natural warmth and nursing motions. The W1 is very quiet and discreet for pumping at work and on the go. It is also the most affordable warming wearable on the market.

Zomee Fit Breast Pump

(List Price: $189.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $123.49 )

Designed with today's busy moms in mind, the Zomee Fit is a quiet, cordless, hospital-strength breast pump that fits discreetly inside a bra, giving moms the freedom to pump while on the go. The Fit features two generously sized 6oz containers and offers 9 levels each of stimulation, expression, and 2-phase modes, closely mimicking a baby's natural feeding pattern for faster let-down and greater efficiency.

Zomee Z2 Breast Pump

(List Price: $189.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $123.49 )

As one of Zomee's most beloved pumps, the Z2 is a reliable, high-performance pump designed for everyday use. It combines powerful suction with customizable settings to support efficient and comfortable pumping.



Zomee Z2 Hands-Free Breast Pump With Collection Cups

(List Price: $199.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $129.99 )



Zomee Hands-Free Collection Cups

(List Price: $59.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $38.99 )

Accessories & Mom Essentials

Zomee is also offering a range of accessories and everyday essentials starting as low as $6.50! From the only Warming and Cooling 3-in-1 Lactation Massager on the market to a comfy pregnancy pillow and compression socks, each product will help give moms more comfort and ease during their busy day. It's also a great time to stock up on everyday pumping parts and nursing essentials! Some items include:



Zomee Warming and Cooling 3-in-1 Lactation Massager

(List Price: $49.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $32.49 )

Zomee Comfort Pregnancy Pillow

(List Price: $39.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $25.99 )

Zomee Breast Milk Storage Bags 8oz (360 count) (PHOTO )

(List Price: $39.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $25.99 )

Zomee Compression Socks (All Colors)

(List Price: $24.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $16.24 ) Zomee Breastmilk Cooler Bag for Baby Bottles

(List Price: $24.99 | Prime Big Deal Days Price : $16.24 )



Trusted and Free Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible, innovative breast pumps, educational resources, and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.



The Zomee Mom LineTM



The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom LineTM, a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding.

Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Zomee Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered, and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Perfect Fit PromiseTM A proper flange fit is one of the most important factors in a comfortable, effective pumping experience, and Zomee knows that one size doesn't fit all. That's why Zomee offers its Perfect Fit Promise. If the breast shields included with a Zomee pump aren't the right fit for you, Zomee will send you a complimentary pair in the size you need, on us.



Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog. To learn more about Zomee, visit . To shop the full range of products, please visit our Amazon storefront.

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom's Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother's Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee's product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom LineTM and Zomee Mom MomentsTM, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

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