Recor Medical Announces AMA CPT Editorial Panel Approval of Two New Category I CPT® Codes for Renal Denervation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Category I CPT codes represent an important milestone toward standardized reporting and broader access to the ParadiseTM Ultrasound Renal Denervation System for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Palo Alto, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recor Medical, Inc. (“Recor”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel created two Category I CPT codes describing renal denervation. The new codes, 37X47 and 37X48, describe percutaneous transcatheter renal sympathetic denervation procedures and are expected to become effective January 1, 2028. Final code numbers and descriptors will be published by the AMA in advance of implementation. The ParadiseTM Ultrasound Renal Denervation System is an FDA-approved technology used to perform renal denervation procedures within the scope of the new code set.

The CPT Editorial Panel's decision represents an important step in establishing a standardized coding pathway for physicians performing ultrasound renal denervation in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. Compared to Category III CPT codes, intended to be temporary tracking codes, Category I CPT codes provide a standardized mechanism for reporting medical procedures and services, and the establishment of dedicated CPT codes represents an important step in the broader reimbursement pathway.[1]

“Standardized Category I CPT coding will support the integration of renal denervation into clinical practice by enabling consistent procedural reporting and creating a pathway for physician payment,” said Tai Kobayashi, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Penn Medicine.

“Too many people continue to live with uncontrolled hypertension despite the therapies available today, leaving them at increased risk for serious cardiovascular consequences,” said Helen Reeve-Stoffer, Chief Executive Officer of Recor Medical.“Ultrasound renal denervation gives physicians another way to address this persistent challenge, and this coding milestone represents meaningful progress toward making the therapy a more established part of hypertension care.”

Recor Medical would like to thank the physicians, specialty societies, and other stakeholders whose clinical and coding expertise supported the development of an appropriate Category I coding structure for renal denervation.

[1] The assignment of a CPT code does not guarantee coverage, reimbursement, or payment by Medicare, Medicaid, or any commercial payer. Coverage and payment determinations are made by individual payers based on their own policies and criteria.

About the Paradise uRDN System

The Paradise uRDN system is a novel ultrasound-based RDN technology designed to lower blood pressure by denervating the sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries, reducing the overactivity that can lead to hypertension. The Paradise uRDN system delivers two to three doses of 360-degree ultrasound energy - lasting seven seconds each - through the main renal arteries to the surrounding nerves. The Paradise catheter features the exclusive HydroCoolingTM system, which circulates sterile water through the balloon catheter during the procedure to help protect the renal artery wall.

The Paradise uRDN system is currently commercially available for patients in the U.S. having received FDA approval in November 2023. The Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system (Paradise system) is indicated to reduce blood pressure as an adjunctive treatment in hypertension patients in whom lifestyle modifications and antihypertensive medications do not adequately control blood pressure. Potential procedure-related adverse events including pain, vascular access site complications, and vasospasm are most common. Individual results may vary.

About Recor Medical, Inc.

Recor Medical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. headquartered in Palo Alto, USA, is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the management of treatment resistant hypertension through the ParadiseTM Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN). The Paradise uRDN system is FDA approved for sale in the United States and is CE 2797 marked and approved for sale in markets where the CE 2797 mark is accepted, per approved indications for use, and received regulatory approval in Japan. Clinical evidence for the Paradise uRDN system includes positive outcomes in three independent, randomized, sham-controlled studies in patients with mild-to-moderate and resistant hypertension. In addition, Recor is advancing real-world evidence generation through the Global Paradise System (“GPS”) Registry in the European Union and the UK, as well as the US GPS post-approval study in the United States.

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About Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. engages in the global development and commercialization of medical devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. ( ), a global healthcare company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578).

CPT® codes, descriptions and other data only are trademarks of the American Medical Association.

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Recor Medical Announces AMA CPT Editorial Panel Approval of Two New Category I CPT® Codes for Renal Denervation

CONTACT: Helen Reeve-Stoffer Recor Medical +1 650 542 7700...