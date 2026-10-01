LSVT Global Celebrates Dr. Cynthia Fox's Leadership As She Steps Down As CEO

Dr. Fox Remains a Shareholder and Member of the Board of Directors; Board Members Dr. David McFarland & Dr. Lorraine Ramig to Lead Company as Office of the CEO

- Lorraine RamigTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LSVT Global, Inc., which trains and certifies clinicians worldwide in the LSVT LOUD and LSVT BIG treatment programs, today announced that Dr. Cynthia Fox has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 28, after leading the company since 2018. Dr. Fox will remain a shareholder and a member of the company's Board of Directors.During Dr. Fox's tenure, the number of LSVT Certified Clinicians more than doubled, from about 35,000 to more than 80,000. She guided the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, launching virtual live training so that clinicians could continue to be certified, and opened a new market with LSVT LOUD for KIDS. She also introduced scholarships and a global pricing strategy that make LSVT training accessible to clinicians in middle and lower income countries. Dr. Fox's leadership has been recognized with the Women With Vision Award from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Phoenix Chapter, and the Scott Newman Impact Award from Rock Steady Boxing.Board members Lorraine Ramig and David McFarland have formed the Office of the CEO and will lead the company while the Board considers the company's long-term leadership structure. LSVT Global's treatment programs, clinician training and certification, and scheduled courses continue without interruption.“Cynthia leaves LSVT Global stronger than she found it, with more clinicians trained to help people living with Parkinson's disease than ever before,” said Dr. Lorraine Ramig, on behalf of the Board of Directors.“We are deeply grateful for her leadership, and we are glad she will continue to bring her experience to the company as a member of our Board.”About LSVT Global, Inc: LSVT Global, Inc. provides evidence-based treatment programs, including LSVT LOUD and LSVT BIG, and trains and certifies clinicians worldwide to deliver these therapies to people living with Parkinson's disease and other conditions. More than 80,000 clinicians have been certified in LSVT programs. Learn more at .

Lorraine Ramig

LSVT Global, Inc

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LSVT Global Celebrates Dr. Cynthia Fox's Leadership as She Steps Down as CEO News Provided By LSVT Global, Inc October 01, 2026, 19:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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