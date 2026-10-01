Governor Braun Proclaims October Careers In Construction Month

Pictured are Indiana students exploring career opportunities in construction at events hosted by local HBAs.

Pictured is an image of the Governor's Executive Order declaring October“Careers in Construction Month.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Indiana Builders Association (IBA), in partnership with the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF), is honored that Governor Mike Braun has declared October to be“Careers in Construction Month” (CICM).Careers in Construction Month is an annual initiative aimed at increasing awareness about the rewarding and diverse career opportunities available in the construction trades for students and adults alike.The construction industry is one of our nation's largest industries, employing more than 6.5 million individuals in the U.S. In Indiana, the construction trades workforce is projected to grow 39.4% between 2025 and 2030, highlighting the continued need to recruit and train the next generation of skilled workers.“Indiana's construction industry continues to play a vital role in strengthening our state's economy and communities,” said IBA President Marcy DeShong.“As demand for skilled workers continues to grow, it is essential that we introduce more Hoosiers to the rewarding, well-paying careers available in construction. Through our partnership with the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation, we are helping connect students and adults with opportunities to build successful careers while developing the workforce our industry needs for the future.”Throughout October, employers, schools, and industry organizations are encouraged to host job fairs, panel discussions, and community events to introduce students to the wide range of careers available in the construction industry.For more information about careers in construction and training opportunities, visit .#####ABOUT IBA: The Indiana Builders Association (IBA) is a statewide trade organization representing Indiana's home building, remodeling, and light commercial construction industry. Established in 1952, IBA has 20 local affiliates across Indiana and is associated with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. IBA educates and advocates for the construction industry to positively impact legislative, regulatory, and legal issues that affect housing affordability. More information can be found at .

Jenna Blackwell - IBA

Indiana Builders Association

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Governor Braun Proclaims October Careers in Construction Month News Provided By Indiana Builders Association October 01, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management



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