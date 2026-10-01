Anguilla Tourism Minister Calls Regional Air Connectivity An Economic Lifeline

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla Minister of Health, Tourism and Sports Cardigan Connor has underscored the critical role of regional air connectivity in supporting tourism, trade, business and family ties across the Caribbean.Speaking at yesterday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for Trans Anguilla Airways' (TAA) new office at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts, Connor said Anguilla and St. Kitts and Nevis share longstanding ties through family, culture, commerce and travel, and that TAA's continued growth strengthens those connections.“For small island states such as ours, air connectivity is not simply about getting from one destination to another. It is an economic lifeline,” Minister Connor said.“It supports tourism. It facilitates business and trade. It connects families. And equally important, it allows Caribbean people and our visitors to experience more of our region with greater ease.”Connor added that TAA's expansion also demonstrates what is possible when Caribbean businesses have the vision and determination to grow beyond their shores while remaining firmly rooted in the communities they serve.He congratulated TAA Managing Director Vernol Gumbs and the airline's team, saying the new office, which begins operations today, reflects confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis and continued investment in connecting the Caribbean.TAA, a wholly Anguillian-owned airline, has served the Caribbean for 26 years and has operated scheduled service to St. Kitts and Nevis since 2013.PHOTO CAPTION: From left: Adeola Moore, CEO, St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA); Kelly Fontenelle, CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Captain Tony Webster, Trans Anguilla Airways; Vernol Gumbs, managing director, Trans Anguilla Airways; Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, acting prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis; Cardigan Connor, Anguilla's minister of health, tourism and sports; Jacqueline Bryan-Niles, permanent secretary in Anguilla's Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, IT and E-Government Services; and Jameel Rochester, Anguilla's director of tourism, at the official opening of Trans Anguilla Airways' new St. Kitts office at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Sept. 30, 2026About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Anguilla tourism minister calls regional air connectivity an economic lifeline News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 01, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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