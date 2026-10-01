Italian Food Exports To Britain Now Worth €4.5Bn Despite Brexit

MENAFN - Pressat) Britain's appetite for all things Italian remains as strong as ever. The latest analysis from the Economic Observatory of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), updated in June 2026, shows food, beverages and tobacco remain Italy's biggest export category to the UK, worth €4.56 billion in 2025.

According to the latest data, bilateral trade between Italy and the UK reached €34.5 billion in 2025, with Italian exports accounting for €26.99 billion compared with €7.5 billion of imports from the UK. This resulted in a trade surplus of almost €19.5 billion for Italy. The momentum has continued into 2026, with exports to the UK reaching €8.64 billion between January and April, generating a further trade surplus of €5.93 billion.

Food, beverages and tobacco accounted for €4.56 billion of exports in 2025, representing 16.9% of all Italian exports to the UK and making it Italy's largest export category to Britain.

The UK is currently Italy's sixth-largest export market, accounting for 4% of total Italian exports during the first quarter of 2026. Italy is also the UK's seventh-largest supplier, with a 3.3% share of the UK import market, although competition from Germany and France remains strong.

As Italian businesses continue to navigate post-Brexit trading conditions, initiatives such as OpportunItaly are helping strengthen commercial relationships between Italian suppliers and UK buyers.

Launched in May 2025, OpportunItaly has generated nearly 170,000 qualified leads and provides international buyers and Italian businesses with access to business matching services, export guidance, market reports and trade opportunities. The platform covers 10 strategic Made in Italy sectors, including agri-food, across 20 target international markets, including the UK.

The platform also enables buyers and suppliers to continue building relationships beyond trade fairs through its "Trade Fair Beyond the Trade Fair" approach. During 2026, OpportunItaly supported Italian companies exhibiting at key UK events including LAMMA Birmingham and IFE London, while the OpportunItaly Buyers Club offers international buyers tailored support, introductions to Italian manufacturers and access to leading trade events.

The latest MAECI analysis highlights that, despite changing trading conditions, the UK remains a strategically important market for Italian food exports, with platforms such as OpportunItaly playing an increasingly important role in connecting British buyers with Italian producers.