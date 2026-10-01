Hyderabad's Asha Deepika Attaluri Crowned Mrs Unity World 2026

Asha Deepika Attaluri has been crowned Mrs Unity World 2026. On her arrival at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad after winning the title, Asha Deepika expressed her delight.“India won the Unity pageant, which means I won, the entire country won. So, I am the Mrs World now, and I am representing the entire country, the entire world. I am so proud of Telangana because I've been raised in Telangana. I am a Telugu girl, so I'm so happy that I'm able to, bring this red crown back. This crown took six months to make, this is made in Russia, and it's a handcrafted crown. I'm proudly representing India and the world right now,” she told ANI. Asha Deepika received a welcome from her family members and fans.

A Victorious Journey

Earlier in her post, Asha Deepika celebrated the title as she wrote,“Yes World, We Created History! From dreaming about the crown to finally wearing it - this moment feels like a beautiful reminder that every late night, every rehearsal, every challenge, and every little step was worth it. A journey filled with dreams, purpose, hard work, and countless memories has finally led to this unforgettable moment - Mrs. Unity World 2026.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Deepika (@yourstruly)

The finale of Mrs Unity World 2026 was held in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

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