UP Police Acting Like BJP Workers, Crisis Will Go If BJP Goes: Yadav

Police Cannot Be Trusted, Crisis Goes if BJP Goes: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adiyanath government in the Uttar Pradesh and said“police are acting like BJP workers”. Referring to a series of court decisions, he said the state police cannot be trusted over its actions. The former Chief Minister, who addressed a press conference, said the BJP government should be removed from office in the assembly polls next year.“The Supreme Court, the High Court, and you and I have stated from time to time that the police cannot be trusted. The police are acting like BJP workers. That is why the Supreme Court made that observation. This crisis can only be averted if the BJP is removed; if the BJP goes, the crisis goes," he said.

Meanwhile BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had spoken positively about Akhilesh Yadav, said that he shares a personal relationship with the SP chief and that neither of them speaks against the other.“I have a personal relationship with him. I do not speak against him, and he does not speak against me. I am in the BJP, and he is an SP leader,” Brij Bhushan told the media.

Other Allegations and SP's Future Plans

Yadav also alleged that atrocities were being committed against the PDA community and criticised the state government over waterlogging, the condition of hospitals and roads, and alleged police conduct. He said the Samajwadi Party would organise programmes focused on the younger generation, addressing issues of unemployment and inflation, and would undertake initiatives in the corporate sector to attract new industries to Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said that“Democracy Fighters” had met him and shared their memories and suggestions. He said that if the SP formed the government, their honorarium would be revised to Rs 51,000 per month, along with free medical treatment and travel concessions.

He also alleged that true“sadhus” had been disrespected under the present government.

Yadav said the SP would work for the future of the younger generation and organise programmes involving youth to address unemployment and inflation. (ANI)

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