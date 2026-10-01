Pulwama Resident Charged For Forging LG's Signature - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly forging the signature of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

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The chargesheet was filed before the court of Sub Judge Srinagar against Saqlain Mushtaq Dar, a resident of Pulwama district, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to a Crime Branch spokesperson, the case relates to a forged communication purportedly addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, in which the accused allegedly impersonated the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The communication was allegedly prepared using a counterfeit official letterhead and forged signature, the spokesperson said.

The agency said the communication was intended to unlawfully influence the functioning of the Anantnag district police administration.

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During the investigation, the allegations and evidence collected were found to substantiate the commission of offences under relevant provisions of the BNS, the spokesperson said.

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The chargesheet has been filed before the competent court for further proceedings.