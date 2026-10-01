Pulwama Resident Charged For Forging LG's Signature - Kashmir Observer
The chargesheet was filed before the court of Sub Judge Srinagar against Saqlain Mushtaq Dar, a resident of Pulwama district, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to a Crime Branch spokesperson, the case relates to a forged communication purportedly addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, in which the accused allegedly impersonated the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
The communication was allegedly prepared using a counterfeit official letterhead and forged signature, the spokesperson said.
The agency said the communication was intended to unlawfully influence the functioning of the Anantnag district police administration.Read Also Two Arrested in Online Fraud Case in Jammu Impostor Posing as Migrant Property Owner Held in Srinagar
During the investigation, the allegations and evidence collected were found to substantiate the commission of offences under relevant provisions of the BNS, the spokesperson said.ADVERTISEMENT
The chargesheet has been filed before the competent court for further proceedings.
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