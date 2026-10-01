SIA Conducts Searches In Kulgam In Human Trafficking Probe - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two residential premises in south Kashmir's Kulgam district as part of an investigation into an alleged organised transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud network.

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An SIA spokesperson said searches were conducted at the residences of Gulam Nabi Khanday, alias Charlie, Mohsin and Jerry Khan, and Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, both residents of Kulgam.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged network involved in trafficking unemployed youth from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country under the guise of overseas employment and subsequently exploiting them in cyber fraud operations in Myanmar.

During the searches, the agency seized alleged incriminating material, including mobile phones, identity documents, PAN cards, a passport and job agreements. The material is being examined as part of the investigation.

According to the spokesperson, preliminary investigation has indicated an alleged modus operandi in which local facilitators, in coordination with foreign-based handlers, lured unemployed and vulnerable youth with promises of overseas employment.

The victims were allegedly moved through Thailand to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were subsequently exploited and allegedly forced to participate in cyber scam operations.

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The agency said the emerging details point to a transnational chain spanning multiple jurisdictions and involving recruitment, movement, facilitation and exploitation of victims.

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The investigation is being pursued to identify the complete network, including its local and overseas linkages, as well as the financial and logistical channels allegedly supporting its operations.

The spokesperson said cooperation from national agencies and international partners had also been sought in the investigation.