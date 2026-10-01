25-Yr-Old Commercial Vehicles To Face Seizure, Firs In J&K - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department has directed its field offices to seize commercial vehicles that have completed 25 years and register FIRs against those found operating on roads.

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Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan urged owners of such vehicles to voluntarily scrap them, citing concerns over commuter safety.

In a post on X, Mahajan said the department had instructed field offices to take action against commercial vehicles that have crossed the 25-year age limit.

“Request all Commercial Vehicle owners to Scrap the vehicles which have attained the age of 25 years as today. We have written to field offices to seize and lodge FIRs in case they are found moving on the roads. We are concerned about Commuter Safety,” he said.

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The directive comes as part of measures aimed at keeping over-age commercial vehicles off the roads and addressing safety concerns associated with their continued operation.

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