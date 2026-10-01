403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inplay Oil Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - InPlay Oil Corp.: Has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on October 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes. InPlay Oil Corp. shares T are trading up $0.18 at $16.56.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment