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Yukon Metals Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Reports assay results from hole BR26-007, the first hole of the Company's 2026 drill program at its 100%-owned Birch Copper-Gold Project, located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon. Drilled as an approximately 200-metre step-out east along strike from hole BR25-003, BR26-007 intersected multiple near-surface skarn horizons, including 23.5 metres grading 0.48 grams per tonne gold, 0.11% copper and 1.47 g/t silver from 39.5 metres downhole, extending the drilled strike length of near-surface mineralized skarn at Birch to approximately 1 kilometre. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.44.
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