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Canagold Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:18 AM EST - Canagold Resources Ltd.: Announces assay results from five drill holes completed as part of its recently concluded 14-hole resource infill and expansion drilling program targeting the high-grade antimony zone at its 100%-owned New Polaris Gold Project, located in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 100 kilometres (km) south of Atlin, BC, and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. Canagold Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.70.
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