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NFI Group Inc.

NFI Group Inc.


2026-10-01 03:13:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:23 AM EST - NFI Group Inc.: Reported its subsidiary Motor Coach Industries, has expanded its order with Metrolinx for 47 additional 45-foot D45 CRT diesel commuter coaches. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.45 at $24.11.

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