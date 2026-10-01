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Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.: Today announced the renewal of its largest franchise for a further 10-year term and amendments to certain agreements with its senior lender and largest shareholder to enhance the Company's financial flexibility and to support its long-term growth strategy. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. shares T are trading down $0.12 at $2.88.
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