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TSX Tumbles At First Thursday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, as gains?in technology sector were offset by losses in mining and?financial stocks, while investors?kept a close eye?on global?bond markets.
The TSX lost another 227.44 points to open Thursday at 35,008.43.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.03 cents to 70.21 cents U.S.
Oil prices rose over 2% after China suspended oil products exports, potentially tightening fuel markets, while investors continued to assess renewed diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war.
In company news, a Panamanian government commission on Wednesday recommended opening formal negotiations with First Quantum Minerals to set conditions to reopen the shuttered Cobre Panama mine
First Quantum shares captured $1.19, or 3.1%, to $39.42.
On the economic beat, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September from 53 in August, falling to its lowest level in six months.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked up 0.69 points to 882.59.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower, with financials sinking 1.7%, health-care ailing 1.5%, and materials, off 1.2%.
The lone two gainers were information technology, up 2.9%, and energy, picking up 0.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday as surging Treasury yields weighed on most of the market along with a blockbuster earnings report from Micron Technology.
The Dow Jones Industrials slid 242.35 points to 50,663.70.
The much-broader index went lower 17.48 points to 7,634.06.
The NASDAQ Composite stumbled 25.07 points to 26,835.99.
Micron posted blockbuster earnings with revenue quadrupling last quarter. However, the stock failed to catch a bid having already risen more than 200% this year. Shares were down 3%.
Tech shares led the broader market in September as a majority of stocks in the benchmark declined. That pattern held early Wednesday with most stocks outside of technology weaker or flat
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, putting yields up to 5.32% from Wednesday's 5.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $1.25 to $91.67 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices acquired 90 cents to $4,187.60 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, as gains?in technology sector were offset by losses in mining and?financial stocks, while investors?kept a close eye?on global?bond markets.
The TSX lost another 227.44 points to open Thursday at 35,008.43.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.03 cents to 70.21 cents U.S.
Oil prices rose over 2% after China suspended oil products exports, potentially tightening fuel markets, while investors continued to assess renewed diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war.
In company news, a Panamanian government commission on Wednesday recommended opening formal negotiations with First Quantum Minerals to set conditions to reopen the shuttered Cobre Panama mine
First Quantum shares captured $1.19, or 3.1%, to $39.42.
On the economic beat, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September from 53 in August, falling to its lowest level in six months.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked up 0.69 points to 882.59.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower, with financials sinking 1.7%, health-care ailing 1.5%, and materials, off 1.2%.
The lone two gainers were information technology, up 2.9%, and energy, picking up 0.7%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 fell on Thursday as surging Treasury yields weighed on most of the market along with a blockbuster earnings report from Micron Technology.
The Dow Jones Industrials slid 242.35 points to 50,663.70.
The much-broader index went lower 17.48 points to 7,634.06.
The NASDAQ Composite stumbled 25.07 points to 26,835.99.
Micron posted blockbuster earnings with revenue quadrupling last quarter. However, the stock failed to catch a bid having already risen more than 200% this year. Shares were down 3%.
Tech shares led the broader market in September as a majority of stocks in the benchmark declined. That pattern held early Wednesday with most stocks outside of technology weaker or flat
Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, putting yields up to 5.32% from Wednesday's 5.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $1.25 to $91.67 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices acquired 90 cents to $4,187.60 U.S. an ounce.
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