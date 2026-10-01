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Finning, Founders, P2gold At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Angkor Resources Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 45 cents. Angkor announced Wednesday that Cambodia's Ministry of Environment has granted final approval for the Company's wholly owned Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., to drill exploratory wells on the Kirirom, Bokor North, Bokor Central and Bokor South sub-basins of the Block VIII onshore oil and gas concession in southwest Cambodia.
Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.94. No news stories available today.
Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.05. No news stories available today.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.64. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Finning International Inc. (FTT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $109.28. Finning today announced the acquisition of John F Hunt Power Group Limited.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.00. Omni-Lite announced early in September that it has granted a total of 290,000 stock options and 60,000 restricted share units of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.47. Last week, P2 provided an update on the activities underway at its 100%-owned, gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. A feasibility study for placing the Gabbs Project in production is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
ZincX Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29 cents. No news stories available today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.94. No news stories available today.
Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.05. No news stories available today.
Founders Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.64. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Finning International Inc. (FTT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $109.28. Finning today announced the acquisition of John F Hunt Power Group Limited.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.00. Omni-Lite announced early in September that it has granted a total of 290,000 stock options and 60,000 restricted share units of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.
P2 Gold Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.47. Last week, P2 provided an update on the activities underway at its 100%-owned, gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. A feasibility study for placing the Gabbs Project in production is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.
ZincX Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 29 cents. No news stories available today.
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