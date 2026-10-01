MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces Final Distribution

October 01, 2026 2:14 PM EDT | Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), manager and trustee of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), formerly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker MDS, today announced the final distribution to unitholders pursuant to the previously announced proposal to transfer the Fund's remaining private investments to Healthcare Special Opportunities Sidecar LP (the "Sidecar LP") and terminate the Fund.

The proposed transaction was approved by the Fund's unitholders at a special meeting held on September 4, 2026. The Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as the Fund's principal regulator, subsequently granted the required regulatory approval pursuant to paragraph 5.5(1)(b) of National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds. The OSC's decision is available on SEDAR+.

As contemplated by the transaction, substantially all of the Fund's publicly traded investments were liquidated. The Fund's remaining private investments, together with a cash reserve, were transferred to the Sidecar LP in exchange for limited partnership interests in the Sidecar LP. The Fund's Class A Units were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on September 21, 2026.

The Sidecar LP was established to hold the Fund's remaining private investments and to pursue future liquidity and realization opportunities in respect of those investments, as described in greater detail in the management information circular (the "Circular") mailed to unitholders in connection with the special meeting.

Final Distribution

On October 6, 2026, the Fund will make the following final distribution to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026:

Class A Units

C$9.8087 in cash per Class A Unit; and 1.9252 Sidecar LP units for each Class A Unit held, representing the unitholder's proportionate interest in the Sidecar LP.

Class U Units

US$8.6330 in cash per Class U Unit; and 2.3858 Sidecar LP units for each Class U Unit held, representing the unitholder's proportionate interest in the Sidecar LP.

Following completion of the final distribution, the Fund will proceed with its termination in accordance with the transaction approved by its unitholders.

Unitholders receiving Sidecar LP units will become limited partners of the Sidecar LP and will participate in any future distributions arising from the realization of the Sidecar LP's remaining private investments. The timing and amount of any future distributions will depend on the realization of those investments.

Both the cash distribution and the Sidecar LP units will be credited to the respective accounts of eligible unitholders. No action is required by unitholders to receive the final distribution.

The Sidecar LP units are eligible for deposit through CDS and will be held electronically. TSX Trust Company will act as transfer agent and registrar for the Sidecar LP, whereas RBC Investor Services Trust will be the custodian of the Sidecar LP.

The CUSIP and ISIN for the Sidecar LP units are:

CUSIP: 42228F104

ISIN: CA42228F1045

For further information, please contact:

LDIC Inc.

10 Alcorn Avenue, Suite 205

Toronto, Ontario M4V 3A9

Tel: 416-362-4141

Email: ...



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Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund