Iraqi PM Confirms Complete Withdrawal Of US-Led Coalition Forces

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi confirmed on Thursday the complete and final withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq, declaring the full achievement of national sovereignty, Xinhua reported.

In a statement addressing the nation, al-Zaidi said Oct 1 marks the beginning of a "new chapter in Iraq's journey".

He also said that Oct 1 marks the start of a process to address the issue of weapons outside state control under a roadmap to be completed by June 30, 2027.

"The government will work towards the complete disarmament of all non-Iraqi armed groups present on Iraqi territory, in a manner that safeguards the country's security and stability and ensures control of its borders," al-Zaidi said.

The remark came a day after he officially announced the conclusion of the US-led coalition's military mission in Iraq.

The US-led coalition was formed in 2014 to assist Iraqi forces in fighting the IS after the group seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria. Iraqi forces, backed by the coalition, later defeated the group's territorial presence in Iraq in 2017, while the coalition continued operations against its remaining members.

--NNN-XINHUA