Professor of Primary Care Research, University of Southampton

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Professor Paul Little is a Professor of Primary Care Research within Medicine at the University of Southampton. He is a highly distinguished leader in general practice research, widely recognized for his work in clinical trial methodology, antibiotic stewardship, and patient empowerment.

He has authored over 550 publications in prominent medical journals covering infectious outbreaks, digital health, and clinical interventions.

His honors include a CBE in 2018, the RCGP Discovery Prize in 2019, The Maurice Wood Award in 2020, and the Garrod Medallist of the Year in 2023.

–present Professor of Primary Care Research, University of Southampton

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