Head of Department, Science and Technology Studies, UCL

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Jean-Baptiste Gouyon is the author of BBC Wildlife Documentaries in the Age of Attenborough (Palgrave, 2019). He is an Associate Professor in Science Communication at the department of Science and Technology Studies (STS) of University College London (UCL). A historian of science, his research is on the history of the presentation of the sciences in visual media (TV, film, museum) in twentieth-century Britain. Besides his work on the history of wildlife television in Britain, Gouyon publishes on the history of science on TV, and on the history of the Science Museum.

Gouyon holds a maitrise (MSci) in Cell Biology (University of Versailles, 1998), a DEA (MPhil) in Epistemology and History of science and Technology (University of Paris 7, 2000) and PhD in Sociology (University of York, 2009). He was a post-doctoral fellow at the Max Planck Institute for the History of science in Berlin, the University of Kent and the Science Museum, in London. Before working in Academia, Gouyon worked for a few years as a science journalist.

2024–present Professor of Science Communication, UCL Department of Science and Technology Studies

2010 University of York, PhD / Sociology

2019 BBC Wildlife Documentaries in the Age of Attenborough, Palgrave Macmillan

ExperienceEducationPublications