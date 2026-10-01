Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Iordanis Kalaitzoglou

Iordanis Kalaitzoglou


2026-10-01 03:09:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ascociate Professor in Finance, Audencia
Profile Articles

Dr Iordanis KALAITZOGLOU is an Asc. Professor in Finance in Audencia Business School and a visiting professor in Finance in SOAS, University of London. His main area of expertise is Energy and Finance and he has published various academic, as well as opinion articles, covering the interaction of stock markets with carbon emissions, commodities and the social externalities of firms.

Experience
  • –present Ascociate Professor in Finance, Audencia Business School
Education
  • 2012 Heriot Watt University, Finance

The Conversation

MENAFN01102026000199003603ID1111748134



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search