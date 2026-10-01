Dr Iordanis KALAITZOGLOU is an Asc. Professor in Finance in Audencia Business School and a visiting professor in Finance in SOAS, University of London. His main area of expertise is Energy and Finance and he has published various academic, as well as opinion articles, covering the interaction of stock markets with carbon emissions, commodities and the social externalities of firms.

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