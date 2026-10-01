Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Durham University

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Paddy Ross is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Durham University (2016-present). He completed his MA in Psychology (2010), MSc in Research Methods of Psychological Science (2011) and PhD in Psychology and Neuroscience (2011-2015) at the University of Glasgow in the UK.

Primarily his research explores the development of emotion recognition from the body, hands and voice using behavioural experiments, fMRI and point-light displays.

His current projects involve the phenomenon of auditory emotional dominance in children, the ability to recognise emotions from the hands and investigating the brain areas involved when children and adults recognise emotions from the human body.

–present Dr, Durham University

Experience