Kenya's Large Class Sizes Make It Harder For Teachers To Help Children Learn

MENAFN - The Conversation) Kenya introduced a to education in 2017. It was meant to give learners a range of skills, from basic reading, writing and arithmetic to critical thinking, creativity, digital literacy and social-emotional skills.

Competency-based education puts learners at the centre while the teacher guides and enables learning. But learners in Kenya are still not achieving their basic literacy and numeracy skills. In grade 3, six out of 10 learners can't read and understand a story in English, and eight in 10 can't solve a basic numeracy problem for their grade.

I'm a researcher with a special interest in inclusive education, and was part of a team at the African Population and Health Research Centre in Nairobi that looked at how the new approach was going. We examined how teachers actually teach, and why. This included their use of teaching and learning materials, and integration of information and communication technology in classrooms.

We found a gap in foundational learning classrooms between the expected learner-centred approaches (as set out in the competency-based education framework) and what happened in the classroom. Teachers were not following the framework, partly because of large classes and shortages of materials.

How teachers teach has a great influence on how learners learn. This is particularly true in the early years of learning, when literacy and numeracy foundations are built. The framework is designed to ensure that every learner's potential is nurtured regardless of their abilities, interests or backgrounds. Therefore it's important to understand and correct any problems with teaching practice.

How teachers teach

We collected data from 200 schools across 11 counties, and we observed 398 grade 1 and 3 teachers teaching literacy or numeracy. After the first analysis of classroom observation data, we interviewed teachers to get deeper insights into why they teach the way they do.

Research has shown that use of teaching and learning materials enhances understanding of content being taught. Learners need to see and handle things, not just memorise words and numbers. This is why the competency-based education framework calls for teachers to deliberately and creatively use instructional materials, such as textbooks, real-life (everyday) objects and teacher-made materials, to enhance understanding.

But what we saw in classrooms was an over-reliance on the use of the blackboard and print materials. Not enough creative use was being made of other objects and materials.

Read more: Chalk and talk vs. active learning: what's holding South African teachers back from using proven methods?

The competency approach also says teachers should not instruct the class as a whole all the time. They should attend to children's different needs. Otherwise they could leave behind learners who struggle, and fail to challenge those who are gifted.

The findings showed that teachers appreciated learner-centered instruction approaches. For example, one said:

But they faced school-level and system-level constraints (class size, resource gaps and curriculum pressure). These made it more convenient to use traditional methods such as whole-class instruction.

Read more: Ghana wants learner-centred classrooms – but many teachers still favour old methods

In literacy, teachers focused on the whole class 84.5% of the time. In numeracy it was 62.8% of the time. Small-group instruction and individual learner support was minimal (less than 10%).

In literacy lessons, teachers spent 22.5% of the time asking questions, 15% of the time explaining things and 14% monitoring. In numeracy lessons, monitoring learners was the dominant teacher action (it took 39.1% of their time).

Learner actions were largely passive or repetitive. In literacy, learners spent a lot of the lesson time listening to or watching the teacher (28.7%) and responding to oral questions (24.1%). In numeracy, learners spent much of the lesson time writing exercises (36.4%), followed by listening to or watching the teacher (24.9%).

Why they teach the way they do

Instructional choices made by teachers were mainly shaped by classroom realities such as large class sizes, resource constraints, curriculum pressure, mental health and limited support systems.

One teacher in our study said:

Large class size was found to influence the low use of teaching and learning materials.

Available resources also made a difference. Overall, access to approved textbooks was generally adequate, with most schools reporting fewer than two learners per textbook. But there were county-level disparities. For instance, Marsabit county had three learners for every textbook.

Where ICT fits in

Rather than replacing physical teaching and learning materials, technology is an extra resource to use in the classroom.

Information and communications technology integration helps build digital literacy skills, boosts learner engagement, supports use of different learning styles, encourages teamwork, enhances problem solving skills, and makes concepts simpler through use of interactive apps and simple educational tools.

As one teacher in our study put it:

The competency-based framework emphasises digital literacy as a core competency. But our research found a disconnect between the framework and classroom practice. ICT is scarcely being used during lessons.

Five issues limited ICT integration in classrooms:

infrastructural and technical barriers inadequate or non-functional ICT resources high cost of digital pedagogy time management and instructional efficiency teacher capacity and training gaps.

One teacher said:

What needs to be done

Based on our findings we have a number of recommendations.

Firstly, strengthen teacher mentorship, coaching and supervision to support the use of recommended teaching practices.

Secondly, encourage peer learning and peer support among teachers. Teachers could observe one another using materials and ICT in large classes with children of mixed ability.

Thirdly, build teachers' capacity to give special attention to learners whose achievement is below learning expectations, within the lesson time.

Fourth, make sure every learner has their own textbook. That means an investment by the Ministry of Education.

Fifth, improve ICT integration by providing the proper infrastructure and making sure teachers have the skills they need to use it.

Research assistant and PhD candidate Nelson Muhia worked with the author on this article.