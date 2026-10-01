Maame Efua Addadzi-Koom holds an LLB from KNUST, an LLM in International Law and Justice from Fordham University School of Law, USA, and a Ph.D. from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. She has been called to the Ghana bar. She has published and made conference presentations in International law and human rights, constitutional law, women, gender and the law, and law, technology and development.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.