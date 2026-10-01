Kimberley Simpson

Research Fellow, School of Biosciences, University of Sheffield

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I am an ecologist interested in the causes and consequences of plant trait diversity, particularly those relating to fire. Plant traits are the axis around which fire-prone ecosystems turn, by governing both the fire regime and vegetation responses to it, in a tight co-evolutionary process with Earth-system-scale consequences. However, this feedback is increasingly transformed by substantial human-driven changes to fire regimes and plant communities worldwide. My goal is to develop a global understanding of plant-fire relationships in the Anthropocene, in order to evaluate the impacts of environmental change and design effective mitigation measures.

–present PhD Student in Evolutionary Biology, University of Sheffield

2012 University of Sheffield, MBioSci

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