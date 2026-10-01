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Kimberley Simpson

Kimberley Simpson


2026-10-01 03:09:33
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, School of Biosciences, University of Sheffield
Profile Articles

I am an ecologist interested in the causes and consequences of plant trait diversity, particularly those relating to fire. Plant traits are the axis around which fire-prone ecosystems turn, by governing both the fire regime and vegetation responses to it, in a tight co-evolutionary process with Earth-system-scale consequences. However, this feedback is increasingly transformed by substantial human-driven changes to fire regimes and plant communities worldwide. My goal is to develop a global understanding of plant-fire relationships in the Anthropocene, in order to evaluate the impacts of environmental change and design effective mitigation measures.

Experience
  • –present PhD Student in Evolutionary Biology, University of Sheffield
Education
  • 2012 University of Sheffield, MBioSci

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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