Jacopo Torriti
- Professor of Energy Economics and Policy, University of Reading
Jacopo Torriti is Professor of Energy Economics and Policy at the School of the Built Environment, University of Reading, UK. He is Flexibility Theme Lead at the Energy Demand Research Centre (EDRC). He has an extensive record of over 100 research publications on demand response, tariffs and economic appraisals.
Professor Torriti is a member of the Ofgem Academic Panel and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's Panel of Technical Experts.
Prior to joining the University of Reading, he held teaching and research positions at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the University of Surrey, and the European University Institute in Florence, Italy. He holds a PhD from King's College London and works at the interface of academic research, industry innovation, and public policy to support the transition to low-carbon energy.
- 2017–present Professor, University of Reading 2014–2017 Associate professor, University of Reading 2011–2014 Lecturer, University of Reading 2010–2011 Fellow, London School of Economics 2008–2010 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Surrey 2007–2008 Research fellow, European University Institute
- 2007 King's College London, PhD 2003 King's College London, MA
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