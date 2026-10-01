Could A Former IDF Chief Break Benjamin Netanyahu's Grip On Power In Israel?

Israel is heading to the polls on October 27 and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing perhaps the toughest political battle of his career.

He's facing fresh allegations that he was warned of a major Hamas plot ahead of the October 7 attacks.

Professor of Israel Studies Dov Waxman tells The Conversation Weekly although Netanyahu denies it, many hold him personally responsible for the attacks because he didn't take those warnings seriously.

He's also facing a new challenger: former chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and leader of the newly formed Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot.

Waxman says part of Eisenkot's appeal is his authenticity. Eisenkot's own son and two of his nephews died during the war in Gaza.

So who is Gadi Eisenkot, the career military man who could unseat Israel's long-time leader?

Waxman says Eisenkot is considered to be on the centre right politically, but isn't considered an ideologue.

Regardless of whoever leads Israel over the next four years, Waxman says we shouldn't expect a radical change in policy or its relationship with neighbouring states.

Disclosure statement & credits

Dov Waxman is currently the scholar in residence at the Nexus Project, a non-profit organisation focused on combating antisemitism.

Newsclips in this episode from AP, BBC News, ABC News, CBS News and 9News.

This episode of The Conversation Weekly was written and produced by Isabella Podwinski and Justin Bergman. Mixing by Dan Semo and theme music by Neeta Sarl.